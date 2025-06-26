TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (6/26): Santana vs. Francis, Hardys vs. Northern Armory, Knockouts Battle Royal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JUNE 26, 2025

PITTSBURGH, PA AT UPMC EVENTS CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Joe Hendry came out to an enthusiastic reception. He said it’s been a rough couple of months, but he thanked the fans for their support. He said he would beat Trick Williams and bring the TNA World Title back to the TNA fans. He talked about his road to the title, being in the Royal Rumble, and facing Randy Orton at WrestleMania. Fans chanted “We believe!” Hendry said the fans were there for his ascension and now he needs them for his redemption. He vowed to bring the title home at Slammiversary.

-Killer Kelly backstage promo. She talked about her and Masha Slamovich being so close when they teamed as MK Ultra. She said she watched Masha become TNA champion. She claimed she made Masha a monster and vowed to win the title next week. She said she’s going to be watching the battle royal tonight and warned she would not lose the title to the next contender. [c]

(1) ZACHARY WENTZ (w/Trey Miguel) vs. RYAN NEMETH (w/Nic Nemeth)

Towards the end of the match, Nic handed Ryan one of the tag team belts. The referee took it away and Wentz used the distraction to hit a spiral tap for the win.

WINNER: Zachary Wentz in 5:00.

The Rascalz challenged the Nemeth Brothers to a fight. The Nemeths teased getting back in the ring but backed off and raised their belts as they went up the ramp.

-Clips of this week’s NXT episode, where Trick Williams beat Josh Briggs, then got challenged by Joe Hendry.

-Gia Miller interviewed Trick Williams backstage. She asked Trick if he was ready for Hendry. Trick called Hendry “Average Joe.” He said he’d make Hendry a believer at Slammiversary. He said his money was on AJ Francis when he faced Mike Santana tonight.

-Lei Ying Lee made her ring entrance. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Masha Slamovich about facing Killer Kelly next week and tonight’s battle royal. Masha challenged Kelly to a chain match. Arianna Grace said she had something exciting in store for Masha, but she couldn’t tell her what it is yet.

(2) KNOCKOUTS BATTLE ROYAL

This match was to determine a new number one contender. The Elegance Brand and the Iinspiration had a pose-off. Everyone ganged up to throw all of them out. A few wrestlers were eliminated, including Dani Luna. [c]

Myla Grace and Harley Hudson were eliminated. Tasha Steelz threw out Alisha Edwards. Victoria Crawford was thrown out by Lee. Tasha threw out Xia Brookside. Lee threw out Tasha. Tessa Blanchard threw out Lee. This left Tessa and Indi Hartwell. They battled on the apron. Ash By Elegance appeared from the other side of the ring and threw both of them out. They showed the replay from earlier, which showed that Ash had gone under the bottom rope, thus she was still legally in the match.

WINNER: Ash By Elegance in 11:00.

After the match, Masha Slamovich walked down the ramp, but she was interrupted by NXT Women’s Champ Jacy Jayne, who stood on the stage.

-Jake Something backstage promo. He talked about returning last week. He said he was after the TNA International Title. Maclin showed up and confronted him. Maclin said welcome back and good look with Mance.

-The Injury Report focused on Mike Santana, KC Navarro, and Elijah, [c]

(3) JOHN SKYLER vs. MUSTAFA ALI (w/Tasha Steelz & Jason Hotch)

This was a Call-To-Arms match, meaning that both wrestlers had one hand tied to the ropes and the first one to get loose would have the advantage. Ali pulled out scissors to cut himself loose immediately. He dropkicked Skyler and stomped him. They traded chops. Ali pulled Skyler down by the hair. Skyler sent Ali over the top rope.

Hotch gave Skyler the scissors to cut himself loose. Ali and Skyler traded the advantage. Skyler gave Ali a DDT for a two count. Ali threw Skyler into the ringpost, followed by a 450 splash for the pin.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali in 4:00.

Ali argued with Hotch, then decked him. Ali was about to hit Hotch with a chair, but Tasha Steelz jumped in front. Ali was going to hit Steelz, but entrance music played for Cedric Alexander, who came out to confront Ali. He tried to reason with Ali. Ali and Cedric went toe-to-toe and Order 4 backed up Cedric. Ali went up the ramp alone.

(D.L.’s Take: A creative stipulation. Ali’s recent darker side has been very effective. The rest of Order 4 make natural babyfaces coming out of this angle. The reveal of Cedric Alexander as “him” was a surprise and he should fit in well here.)

-The System backstage promo. Moose said that his match against Leon Slater would be Slater’s biggest match of his career. Matt Cardona walked in, and Eddie Edwards got in his face. The System left, with Brian Myers trailing and exchanging looks with Cardona. Cardona said he would see them next week. [c]

(4) MATT & JEFF HARDY vs. THE NORTHERN ARMORY (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams w/Eric Young)

The Hardys received an enthusiastic reception. Jeff and Travis started the match. The Hardys got the upper hand with double team moves. Eric tripped Matt from the outside and hit him. The Armory held the advantage on Matt. The referee caught Eric interfering on the outside and threw him out. Security took Eric to the back.

Jeff tagged in but the Armory used teamwork to get the upper hand. Matt gave Williams a Twist of Fate. Jeff hit the Swanton on Williams and got the pin.

WINNERS: Matt & Jeff Hardy in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A formula match, but the crowd ate it up.)

-The Hardys cut a promo after the match. Jeff called out his favorite wrestler, Leon Slater. Slater got in the ring. Matt said he wanted to call him “Leon Slater Hardy.” Matt complimented Slater and called him a future star. He said Slater could be a record breaker at Slammiversary by becoming the youngest champion in TNA history. Matt said that he knows Slater will win the match. Fans chanted “Leon Slater!” Slater vowed to win the title for his family, the fans, and to make the Hardys proud. He mocked Moose’s voice. He said he would sit with the commentary team during Moose’s match tonight. [c]

(5) MOOSE vs. SHANE SABRE & JAKE PAINTER

Slater did indeed sit in on commentary. Moose took the mic before the match and said he needed a warm-up before Slammiversary. He said he requested a triple threat match to show Slater what he would do to him. Moose dominated from the opening bell. He delivered hard chops. Moose powerbombed both wrestlers. He gave Painter a spear to get the victory.

WINNER: Moose in 2:00.

Moose attached Sabre after the match. Slater got in the ring and got in Moose’s face. Moose held the title belt up and left the ring. [c]

-Video package recapping the Mike Santana/AJ Francis feud.

(6) MIKE SANTANA vs. AJ FRANCIS (w/KC Navarro)

This was a Street Fight match. Santana charged AJ at the bell. Santana clotheslined AJ over the top rope. They fought on the floor. Santana set up tables at ringside. Santana booted AJ over the railing. They fought in the crowd. AJ dropped Santana on a railing and celebrated with a fan’s sign. [c]

AJ choked Santana with a chair. Santana fought back. AJ slammed Santana on a chair. Santana made a comeback and threw a trash can at AJ, followed by hitting a dive to the floor. Santana hit a moonsault from the apron to the floor on AJ. Santana gave AJ a Death Valley Driver on the chairs. Fans chanted “This is awesome!”

Santana slammed AJ through a ringside table, which got a huge pop. Trick Williams ran to ringside. He was followed by Joe Hendry, and they fought to the back. Santana hit a frog splash for a two count. AJ gave Santana a Styles Clash for a two count. AJ missed a clothesline and Santana hit him with a champagne bottle. Santana got the pin after a Spin the Block clothesline.

WINNER: Mike Santana in 16:00.

Santana got on the mic after the match. He talked about clawing to get to the top. He said to mention his name when talking about the World Title. He said that he wanted to face Hendry and Trick.

(D.L.’s Take: A good brawl that the crowd was invested in. Santana’s ascent continues. AJ didn’t seem out of place in the main event, which shows how far he has progressed.)