FREE PODCAST 6/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Kuester: Briscoe and Statlander wins, Okada-Takeshita exchange, Bucks EVP status, Max choking Hangman with chain (115 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Dan Kuester to discuss the June 25 edition of AEW Dynamite including whether it is needlessly and counter-productively excessive for Jon Moxley to choke “Hangman” Page with a chain, will the Young Bucks lose their storyline EVP status, should Mark Briscoe get a Jey Uso-like bigger push, does Adam Cole need a refresh (yes!), should Tony Khan invest even more in Jet Speed, is Kota Ibushi looking better than last time, praise for the Arena Mexico highlight video, and more with live caller, chat, and email interactions throughout.

