VIP PODCAST 6/25 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Mox chokes out Hangman with a chain, JetSpeed-Hurt Syndicate angle, Swerve & Ospreay want Bucks stripped of EVP status, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 25 episode of AEW Dynamite including Jon Moxley choking out “Hangman” Page with a chain, a JetSpeed-Hurt Syndicate angle, Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay want The Young Bucks stripped of EVP status, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO