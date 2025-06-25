NXT TV RESULTS (6/24): Miller’s alt-perspective report on Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs for TNA World Title, Je’Von Evan vs. Tavion Heights, Ricky Saints vs. Adonis, four-way for Women’s No. 1 Contendership

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

JUNE 24, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

[HOUR ONE]

-The women involved in tonight’s fatal four-way match each stood in front of a black backdrop with their name and logo emblazoned over their shoulder and claimed victory tonight.

(1) TRICK WILLIAMS (c) vs. JOSH BRIGGS – TNA World Championship match

It appears we’re starting off hot tonight, with a TNA title match right out of the gate. This was the match that was essentially given to Briggs by his buddy Inamura, who has his sights set on Oba Femi’s belt. Williams showed off in the beginning, but Briggs responded by pounding him, then flattening him with a flying clothesline for a two-count. He no-sold a couple of hard chops before eating a snake eyes.

The champion grounded the challenger with a headlock, but Briggs escaped by delivering a suplex. Trick threw a couple of blows that Briggs smiled at. The action spilled to the outside, where Inamura appeared to cheer on his pal. Williams swung at him, but Inamura caught his hand, allowing Briggs to leave boot imprints to the left side of Trick’s face. [c]

Back in the ring, Williams had Briggs in a front facelock. Briggs fought his way out and fired up. Williams took him down with a maneuver off the top that barely grazed him. Williams lost his grip on a powerbomb, but Briggs managed to recover and deliver a thunderous chokeslam that resulted in a near fall. The pace and intensity picked up here. Briggs missed a moonsault, giving Williams the opening to hit the Trick Shot for the pin.

WINNER: Trick Williams at 10:51 to retain.

(Miller’s Take: I don’t think anyone was betting their life’s savings on Briggs winning the TNA belt, but this was still an entertaining match. Briggs showed that he can hang with the best. It got a little sloppy at the end with the botched powerbomb attempt, but they recovered nicely. Good choice for a curtain-jerker.)

-After the match, Williams grabbed a mic and started flapping his gums, but he was quickly interrupted by the man he beat for the title. Someone must have finally said his name, because he appeared. As Williams was staring at the ring entrance, Hendry slipped in the ring behind him and laid him out with a couple of blows before Williams retreated with his belt in hand.

-In the back, Tavion Heights accused Charlie Dempsey of purposely injuring him during training so he would lose to Je’Von Evans and have to remain in No Quarter Catch Crew. Dempsey feigned innocence, but Heights said it didn’t matter, because he’s been medically cleared and will win his freedom. [c]

-In the back, Myles Borne was talking with George Gumbs Jr. and Tyreak Sapp of the Florida Gators. Lexis King walked up and ran down the Gators. Borne told him he was his father’s son and that would never change. Gumbs and Sapp made fun of King’s painted-on beard.

(2) JE’VON EVANS vs. TAVION HEIGHTS (w/Charlie Dempsey & Wren Sinclair)

Heights took down Evans right out of the gate, using his grappling skills to ground his high-flying, helium pants-wearing opponent. Evans finally slithered out and began dazzling with his aerial maneuvers. To the surprise of nobody who has been watching WWE programming lately, an Evans dive to the outside preceded a commercial break. [c]

Back from the break, the two men were trading heavy blows mid-ring. Heights got a couple of near falls. Evans swung the momentum with a dazzling kick off the ropes, followed by a beautiful twisting splash off the top for the victory. Dempsey looked pleased.

WINNER: Je’Von Evans at 8:15

(Miller’s Take: Solid match, but nothing out of the ordinary. I’m actually surprised Dempsey didn’t do anything nefarious during the match to cause Heights to lose, but I’m sure the training injury will be brought up again.)

-After the match, Jasper Troy attacked Evans and laid him out in retaliation for Evans being a smartass to him last week.

-The D’Angelo Family saga was recapped. A graphic aired of Ava announcing the vacancy of the NXT Heritage Cup due to Noam Dar’s injury, and that Stacks would compete against an opponent yet to be named to crown a new champion. In an X video, Luca Crusifino announced that he proved his allegiance to Tony D’Angelo by procuring him that spot against Stacks. In separate X videos, D’Angelo voiced his approval, and Stacks insinuated that Luca set up the match on his behalf.

(3) RICKY SAINTS vs. ASHANTE “THEE” ADONIS

Adonis jumpstarted the match by throwing his ring jacket in the face of his opponent. The two men tore into each other. Saints threw Adonis’s face into the turnbuckle so hard that he took a back bump all the way to the opposite corner. Shawn Michaels was smiling somewhere. [c]

The combatants were still going toe to toe after the break. Saints continued selling the throat injury from weeks ago at the hands of Ethan Page. Adonis got a little cocky and paid for it. Saints his a picture-perfect tornado DDT for a two count. He followed that up with the Roshambo for the pin.

WINNER: Ricky Saints at 6:37.

-After the match Ethan Page appeared on the big screen, but attacked Saints from behind (Didn’t we just see this?) and delivered a Roshambo to Saints.

-Tonight’s NXT Focus presented by Progressive was a Darkstate video package.

[HOUR TWO]

-The NXT champion and fashion plate, Oba Femi, strutted to the ring. He said he’s defended against the best from NXT, TNA, Raw, and Smackdown. He said he wants a challenge. Yoshiki Inamura walked to the ring. He said he came back for his buddy, Briggs, but he needs NXT and loves the passion of the fans. Femi put over Inamura before claiming he’d be victorious. Inamura said he was ready. As he left the ring, Jasper Troy ran out and steamrolled over Inamura before standing face to face with Femi. The announcers salivated at a potential rematch.

-In the back, Izzi Dame approached Tatum Paxley and gave her a blonde doll, then shyly asked Tatum if she’d be in her corner during the main event. Sol Ruca and Zaria walked up. Ruca expressed her disbelief over Dame’s sincerity, but Zaria said if Tatum wants to believe Izzi, let her. As Paxley walked away smiling, she came across The Culling. Shawn Spears was super sweet and asked who her friend was as if he was talking to an 8 year-old girl. Izzi took her by the hand and led her off. [c]

-High Ryze approached Trick Williams in the locker room. Wes Lee apologized for last week, then told Williams they’d take care of Joe Hendry next week. Trick said if they did that, he’d owe them one.

(4) TONY D’ANGELO vs. STACKS LORENZO – Heritage Cup Championship match

Stacks had a bunch of guys in white T-shirts with him. As expected, D’Angelo took quick control of the match. Near the end of the first round, the two tangled up on the mat. The referee had to separate them at the end of the round. Stacks’s white shirt security took care of him in the corner.

Round Two started with D’Angelo launching Stacks off the ring apron and onto the announce desk. Back in the ring, he took the first pin with 2:24 left in the round. [c]

At the end of the third round, it was 1-0 in favor of The Don. Stacks got a pin with an inside cradle just seconds into the round. Crusifino came running out to be in D’Angelo’s corner. Round Five started 1-1. As Tony battled white shirt security on the outside, Crusifino came to his rescue and tried to wrestle away a bucket from one of them. As he did so, he “accidentally” hit D’Angelo with it, allowing Stacks to get the victory.

WINNER: Stacks Lorenzo at 10:09 to win the vacant Heritage Cup Championship.

(Miller’s Take: Stevie Wonder could have seen this coming from a mile away. Good match, predictable ending.)

-After the match, Crusifino pled his case to The Don, who responded with a right cross to the jaw. He yelled at a fallen Crusifino and a victorious Stacks that he didn’t trust either one of them.

-Sarah Schreiber interviewed Fatal Influence, who bragged about putting Blake Monroe through a table during her contract signing last week.

-Jordynne Grace was shown doing pullups in the locker room in preparation for her upcoming match. [c]

-Thea Hail was freaking out in the back before being confronted by Lainey Reid. Before they could get into it, Lash Legend told them to stuff it and watch her win.

-Ava confronted Ethan Page about his attack on Ricky Saints earlier. She said they’d settle things next week in her office. She heard a loud crash and went running in the direction of it to find a couple of guys (I couldn’t tell who they were) lying on the floor, obviously the result of an unseen attack from unknown assailants.

-Sarah Schreiber interviewed Joe Hendry. He said since Trick Williams feels like he can just show up in TNA whenever he wants, he decided he’ll just show up in NXT whenever he wants. He talked about taking on Wes Lee in the near future.

-Jaida Parker and Izzi Dame, with Tatum Paxley following her like an imprinted duckling, made their ring entrances. [c]

-This late in the show, I was hoping we’d be spared a Chase U skit, but I was sadly mistaken. In between bleeps, Andre Chase told Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors they needed to toughen up. They got up and left, saying that’s what destroyed Chase U. Chase overheard them mumbling about how they thought it would be different this time. I don’t know where they’re going with this, and I honestly couldn’t care less.

-The announcers hyped Jasper Troy vs. Inamura in a #1 contenders match and Wes Lee vs. Joe Hendry next week.

(6) JAIDA PARKER vs. IZZI DAME (w/Tatum Paxley) vs. LASH LEGEND vs. JORDYNNE GRACE – Fatal Four-Way to determine the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship

Fatal Influence were watching from the crow’s nest. Parker and Legend tangled as Grace and Dame went after each other. Dame and Legend faced off. Legend cut loose with a chop that was heard all the way in Tampa. Dame was giving it back to her. The in-ring action swiveled to Parker and Grace. The statuesque Dame backdropped Grace. Parker dumped Grace on her face, but was pulled out of the ring by Legend. Chaos ensued as all four women began battling on the floor in front of the announce desk.

Sol Ruca and Zaria came out and essentially kidnapped Tatum Paxley from ringside, as Zaria tossed her over her shoulder and casually walked to the back with Ruca as Dame looked on incredulously. [c]

Back from the break, Parker hit her middle rope hip attack on opposite corners. Dame got a two-count on Grace before Legend broke up the pin. She muscled Parker up and used her as a weapon before tossing her aside. Parker struggled to get Legend over on a sunset flip until Grace assisted with a flying press to Legend off the second rope. That was really good. Dame and Legend tried to superplex Parker off the top, but Jaida was hanging on. In an innovative spot, Grace climbed over parker, and sunset flipped both Legend and Dame as Parker took the superplex.

I’m assuming the NXT faithful were chanting a naughty word, because the sound went out for several seconds. Fatal Influence reacted with astonishment at that move. Grace missed a Vader bomb, but Parker did not miss Grace with a Hipnotic, knocking her to the floor. Dame nailed Parker with a codebreaker, and Legend followed up with a pump kick. Legend smacked the taste out of Dame’s mouth, sending her crashing to the floor. She hit Parker with her finisher, but Grace broke up the pin. She knocked Legend out of the ring and hit a torture rack into a powerbomb on Parker to pick up the win.

WINNER: Jordynne Grace at 11:44 to become the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.

(Miller’s Take: That was pretty good. While I fully expected Grace to come out on top, I’m not crazy about Parker eating the pin, as I view her a few notches above both Legend and Dame. I see Grace beating Jacy Jayne at Evolution because it’s a major event, and also, I think they’ll want to give her a short run as champion before calling her up to the main roster.)

-After the match, Grace stood on the turnbuckle and pointed at Jayne, who stood with her belt held aloft.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Not too shabby. There was decent storyline advancement and I think they got to where they wanted to go with everything. It would be nice to see Sol Ruca defend her North American title once in a blue moon. No Kelani Jordan…bummer. What happened to Rizzo? I really think they should pick up the pace with this D’Angelo stuff, because it’s all been very predictable so far. I’m fashionably late with this report, so I’ll see you all for Evolve soon!