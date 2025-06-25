FREE PODCAST 6/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland on first eight months of WWEID, streaming service continued chaos, more (54 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland take a moment (or several moments) to assess the biggest conversation topics in Indy Wrestling in 2025. We are eight months into the WWE ID program. Has it changed indy wrestling? Ruined it? Made it better? Who are the best prospects to emerge from the program? And will the WWE ID Title Tournament ever have an ending? Plus, indy wrestling continues its game of musical chairs amongst various streaming services, some more stable than others. Will this dust ever settle? Who’s winning and losing in the streaming wars? For VIP, it’s a special WWEID Showcase with the bonus feature of seeing both members of Swipe Right in singles action when Ricky Smokes battles Cappuccino Jones and Brad Baylor goes up against Sean Legacy.

