VIP PODCAST 6/25 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Mezzera look back at the 1995 WWF King of the Ring PPV including King of the Ring tournament matches, Bret vs. Lawler, Diesel & Bam Bam vs. Sid & Tatanka, more (124 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch contributor and “Raw Hits and Misses” author Jon Mezzera and Frank resume their journey reviewing 1995 WWF by breaking down the much-criticized King of the Ring PPV. They discuss the decision to have Mabel win the tournament and its opportunity cost. They run alternate scenarios not only for the King of the Ring tournament, but for the main event in which Diesel was coming off an injury. Prior to discussing the show, they talk about some happenings between In Your House and this show, which includes Chris Benoit briefly working for WWF, Dustin Rhodes in negotiations with the company, and the announcement about WCW’s upcoming show which turned out to be Monday Nitro.

