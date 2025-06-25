FREE PODCAST 6/25 – WKPWP Mailbag from 5 Yrs Ago: (6-23-2020) Keller & Fann with a Speaking Out Special – Sammy Guevara’s suspension, promoter response, fan disenchantment, shameful past, hopeful future (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special Mailbag episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (6-23-2020) PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch senior columnist Rich Fann. They answered mailbag questions dedicated to the Speaking Out movement, including Sammy Guevara’s suspension without pay, promoter response so far, fan disenchantment and how wrestling’s social media accessibility exacerbates that sense of betrayal fans feel, pro wrestling’s shameful past and why it’s different and in some ways worse now, and why there’s hope for this to make a difference for the future of the industry and the safety of its participants.

