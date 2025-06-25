AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/25): Keller’s report with analysis of Kota Ibushi vs. Trent Beretta, Women’s and Men’s Gaunlet matches, All In build

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JUNE 25, 2025

KENT, WASH. AT ACCESSO SHOWARE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,411 tickets had been distributed as of 30 minutes before showtime; the arena was set up for 2,658. The arena has a capacity of 7,141 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-Pyro blasted on the stage as Excalibur introduced the show. They cut backstage to Toni Storm and Luther walking when Mercedes Mone attacked Storm. Mercedes looked into the camera, laughed, and said, “Welcome to Dynamite!” She dragged her onto the entrance stage as Taz said he likes that Mercedes did this to kick off the show. “Toni, you wanna play games, huh?” she said. “You want to embarrass me, you stupid little bitch?” (Reset the Bitch-o-Meter.) She then continued her attack. Referees and Christopher Daniels yelled at her to retreat. Mina Shirakawa came out to help, so Mercedes fled. Mercedes mocked Toni’s vocal mannerisms and said, “Darling, let the games begin.”

(Keller’s Analysis: With Storm’s promo on Collision on Saturday and this angle to kick off the show, this match is feeling bigger.)

-They cut to Taz, Excalibur, and Ian Riccaboni at ringside. Taz reiterated that it sets the table for Texas and he likes it. Exacalibur said Mercedes was looking to capture “perhaps the most important championship to her collection.” (Perhaps?) The Young Bucks showed up on the big screen. Nicholas Jackson said they are the EVPs of Dynamite. Matthew revealed that Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay’s tag match was moved up to right now rather than in the second hour.

(1) WILL OSPREAY & SWERVE STRICKLAND vs. BLAKE CHRISTIAN & LEE JOHNSON

Ospreay’s music began. Taz said they might not be ready. The announcers hyped the scheduled matches. Ospreay ran to the ring, wrapping his wrists on the way. He then kneeled and tied his boots. Taz said wrestlers have to be ready to go at any time. Riccaboni said Christian and Johnson were already in the ring and appeared calm and ready to fight, suggesting they were tipped off by the Bucks. (They needed to cover that point since it was weird they were already in the ring before the Bucks made their announcement on the big screen about the match being moved up.) The bell rang 8 minutes into the hour. At 2:00, Ospreay tossed Johnson to the floor and then leaped onto him. The Bucks’ music played and their video played. Excalibur said the mind games continue from the Bucks. The Bucks walked out onto the stage. Blake rallied against a distracted Ospreay and Swerve. They cut to a double-box break as the Bucks applauded from the entrance stage. [c/db]

Blake landed a 450 after the break on Ospreay for a two count. Swerve got a hot-tag at 7:00 and took over. The Bucks seethed from the stage. Swerve finished Blake with a House Call.

WINNERS: Swerve & Ospreay in 9:00.

-Swerve and Ospreay tried to go after the Bucks, but security protected the Bucks. Swerve suggested that they settle this in a tag match at All In. Ospreay suggested they “up the stakes just a little bit.” He said they are all tired of the power they are abusing. He said they are doing more harm than good, so he wanted them to put their EVP titles on the line. Swerve leaped onto the security crew and referee who were standing in front of the Bucks. The Bucks fled. (Reset the Security-o-Meter.)

(Keller’s Analysis: This worked well. The Bucks abused their power. Ospreay & Swerve overcame it. Then they logically challenged the Bucks to put their EVP status on the line because of their abuse of power. Will the Bucks make a counter-offer, or will Tony Khan flex his status and force the Bucks to put their power on the line.)

-A video package aired on the return of Kota Ibushi in an angle with Mark Briscoe, Kazuchika Okada, and Don Callis on Collision last Saturday. [c]

-The Bucks said Swerve violated AEW rules by putting their hands on an official, so they are suspended for a week without pay. Okada walked in and said he wanted to introduce the Bucks to his new friends. Rocky Romero, Baretta, and Konsuke Takeshita walked in. The Bucks said they have a long past and they like them, but their boss is “kind of a prick.” He said they do have common goals, including hurting Kenny Omega. He said the best way to hurt him is hurting his “golden lover.” Beretta said he will hurt Ibushi so they should watch. The Bucks fist-bumped him. Nicholas said this could work out, after all. After everyone else left, Takeshita stared at Okada and sternly said, “Remember, this is temporary.” Okada chuckled and smiled as he turned to walk away.

(Keller’s Analysis: There’s a pretty big tell that Takeshita is breaking off of the Callis family sooner than later, or I think less likely but possible, he forces Okada out and Okada turns babyface as a result.)

(2) KOTA IBUSHI vs. TRENT BERETTA

As Ibushi came out, Excalibur talked about his friendship and history with Omega. Riccaboni said their relationship extends outside of the ring. Excalibur said Callis is absent, perhaps because of how reticent he is to even be in the same building at Ibushi. The bell rang 30 minutes into the hour. Ibushi landed an early dropkick. Romero leaped onto the ring apron, which led to Beretta charging into a distracted Ibushi. Romero kicked Ibushi at ringside. Beretta then continued the attack and threw him back into the ring.

Beretta scored a near fall after a Gotch-style piledriver at 5:00. Ibushi made a comeback and then exchanged leverage near falls with Beretta. Ibushi landed a couple driving kneelifts to Beretta’s chin for the win.

WINNER: Ibushi in 7:00.

-Okada came out and went forehead-to-forehead with him. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Okada then turned and left. Excalibur said Tony Khan just booked Ibushi vs. Okada for Dynamite 300 next week.

(Keller’s Analysis: Ibushi looked spent in prior AEW appearances. He looked super fit and sharp here.)

-A promo aired with Jon Moxley sitting on stairs backstage. He spoke about “Hangman” Page. He said he makes him sick. He said the World Champion doesn’t shy away from responsibility and walks into the fire. He said he doesn’t ca0re about Hangman’s “crybaby emo crap.” He said Hangman isn’t what the fans think he is. He said on July 12, when he’s worrying about who is or isn’t his friend, he’ll be getting elbowed in the face and choked into oblivion. He said he’ll be looking for another job.

(Keller’s Analysis: Love the intense, soft-talking version of Moxley.) [c]

-From earlier, Renee Paquette interviewed A.R. Fox, who just lost to Jon Moxley on Collision. She said he put up a good fight and suggested he has momentum. In walked Ricochet who said he came there without animosity. He said he’s been searching for individuals who can help him make his quest for gold a reality. He said he thinks Fox has everything it takes to join his crew. He suggested they team tonight against “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight. Ricochet grabbed his hand and said, “I knew you were going to say yes.” Fox acted like that meant he had no choice. Renee winced and wished Fox good luck.

(3) RICOCHET & A.R. FOX vs. JET SPEED (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)

Ricochet made his entrance first. Fox followed behind. Taz said Ricochet is a little sketchy.

