VIP PODCAST 6/25 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: The success of AEW Grand Slam Mexico, Collision review, the return of Kota Ibushi, new matches confirmed for All In (70 min.)

In this episode of "Collision Cafe," Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:
- 00:00 Introduction and Episode Overview
- 00:37 Highlights from the Grand Slam Mexico Show
- 02:33 Critique and Praise for the Show’s Execution
- 07:57 Collision Review:
- 19:57 Toni Storm’s Promo
- 29:54 Speculations on Future Storylines and Matches
- 36:58 Debating the Introduction of New Titles
- 38:28 Concerns About Balancing Multiple Titles
- 41:45 Return of Kota Ibushi and Future Matches
- 46:26 Christian Cage and Nick Wayne
- 53:04 Women’s Casino Battle Royal Speculations
- 01:03:34 Men’s Casino Battle Royal Speculations
- 01:08:58 Upcoming Events and Final Thoughts
