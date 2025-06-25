News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 6/25 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: The success of AEW Grand Slam Mexico, Collision review, the return of Kota Ibushi, new matches confirmed for All In (70 min.)

June 25, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

  • 00:00 Introduction and Episode Overview
  • 00:37 Highlights from the Grand Slam Mexico Show
  • 02:33 Critique and Praise for the Show’s Execution
  • 07:57 Collision Review:
  • 19:57 Toni Storm’s Promo
  • 29:54 Speculations on Future Storylines and Matches
  • 36:58 Debating the Introduction of New Titles
  • 38:28 Concerns About Balancing Multiple Titles
  • 41:45 Return of Kota Ibushi and Future Matches
  • 46:26 Christian Cage and Nick Wayne
  • 53:04 Women’s Casino Battle Royal Speculations
  • 01:03:34 Men’s Casino Battle Royal Speculations
  • 01:08:58 Upcoming Events and Final Thoughts

