VIP PODCAST 6/25 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: The success of AEW Grand Slam Mexico, Collision review, the return of Kota Ibushi, new matches confirmed for All In (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

00:00 Introduction and Episode Overview

00:37 Highlights from the Grand Slam Mexico Show

02:33 Critique and Praise for the Show’s Execution

07:57 Collision Review:

19:57 Toni Storm’s Promo

29:54 Speculations on Future Storylines and Matches

36:58 Debating the Introduction of New Titles

38:28 Concerns About Balancing Multiple Titles

41:45 Return of Kota Ibushi and Future Matches

46:26 Christian Cage and Nick Wayne

53:04 Women’s Casino Battle Royal Speculations

01:03:34 Men’s Casino Battle Royal Speculations

01:08:58 Upcoming Events and Final Thoughts

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO