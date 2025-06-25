WWE RISING STARS & FADING STARS: John Cena’s scorched-earth promo, Cody’s clean win over Jey Uso, C.M. Punk’s core foundation shattered, Jade Cargill still looks unsure

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

As Morning… err, Afternoon… err Night of Champions approaches, big things are happening in WWE. At least one title change seems inevitable, the finals of the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments will reveal two top title challengers at SummerSlam, and a cash-in by Seth Rollins or Naomi becomes increasingly likely.

However, the biggest news of the week came in the form of a devastating Yin/Yang Pipebomb…

Rising Star of the Week: John Cena

John Cena has achieved amazing success in the WWE, but he has never come off as cool or edgy. Until now.

Cena’s scorched-earth humiliation of C.M. Punk changed all that. He beat Punk at his own game, delivering a promo which broke rules by name dropping former WWE wrestlers, effectively painting Punk as a sellout, all while parodying Punk’s masterpiece – his celebrated Pipebomb promo.

Cena’s heel turn has been largely disappointing and unremarkable to most fans, until Friday. His crushing belittlement of Punk on Smackdown was riveting entertainment and will be remembered as one of his greatest moments. However, it undermines his status as a heel, as evidenced by fans in attendance at Smackdown chanting his name in unison.

Its unclear whether Cena was trying to get fans on his side or destroy Punk’s babyface momentum or just prove he could be edgy or was settling an old score, but these are the results regardless.

Most importantly, for the first time in years, John Cena is a compelling character on WWE TV.

Runner-up: Cody Rhodes

Ever since his humiliating loss to John Cena at WrestleMania, Rhodes has been laying low and biding his time. He had no subsequent rematch, instead taking a seven-week hiatus from in-ring action before his return at Money in the Bank, where he teamed with Jey Uso to defeat Cena and Logan Paul.

Monday night saw Cody pitted against the other top babyface in the company in Uso. Cody’s clean win over Jey solidifies his position as top dog. Cody is highly favored to win the King of the Ring finals over opponent Randy Orton, who recently lost to Cena at Backlash. Cody is consequently poised to challenge for the championship in what will likely be the main event at SummerSlam.

WWE creative is right to prioritize Cody. The most successful babyface act the company has seen in many years, Cody is the best man to defeat Gunther, or more likely, Cena for the title at the second-biggest show of the year.

Welcome back, Cody. Your father would be proud.

Fading Star of the Week: C.M. Punk

Character assassination. That’s the crime Cena perpetrated on C.M. Punk on Smackdown.

His current run in WWE has been an unqualified success. His popularity as a main event babyface is second to none.

Punk’s remarkable popularity can historically be attributed to his anti-establishment stance, excellent ring-work, and promos – which are clever, biting, and often shocking.

At 46 years of age, Punk’s conditioning and ring-work have faded somewhat, falling behind that of his WWE peers. His ability to cut a compelling promo, while still above average, has similarly faded.

What remains is his persona as a perennial outsider, an anti-hero who follows his own strict moral code and refuses to sell out to achieve success. It’s been sufficient.

Until now. Cena effectively exposed Punk as a phony. Painting Punk as a millionaire hypocrite TKO-sellout was so damaging because it tracks with what fans know about the real Phil Brooks.

Punk’s legions of fans will have a hard time forgetting Cena’s Pipebomb.

If Punk is going to salvage his status as a top babyface, he is going to need an epic comeback. Winning the title on Saturday, as unlikely as it seems, wouldn’t begin to repair the damage.

Runner-up: Jade Cargill

Although she seems poised for the greatest victory of her WWE career, Jade Cargill is not ready to be Queen of the Ring. The Queen will challenge for the Women’s Title at SummerSlam, and Cargill is simply unfit for such a high-profile matchup.

Possessed of a truly stunning look and the presence of a star, Cargill has the potential to be a top star in WWE. All she needs to do to realize this potential: learn to be proficient in the ring.

Even after four years’ on-the-job training in AEW and WWE, Cargill still lacks the instincts and the ability to wrestle a competent match. Her Raw matchup with Roxanne Perez proved it. Perez, already a skilled worker early in her own career, was unable to carry Cargill on Monday.

Cargill typically moves slowly in the ring, seems to struggle to transition between moves, and gives the impression of someone who can’t remember what they’re supposed to do next. This results in stilted matches that lack urgency or realism and fail to suspend viewers’ disbelief or tell a compelling story.

Cargill seems to be positioned by storyline to win the Queen of the Ring tournament. If that is the current plan, creative should reconsider her opponent. Asuka has proven time and time again her ability to carry a compelling main event program, a far safer bet for Queen of the Ring.

Cargill needs more experience if she’s ever going to become a top performer. Perhaps a run in NXT is called for.

A storm may yet be coming in WWE, but my forecast says its still a ways off.