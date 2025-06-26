FREE PODCAST 6/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Jorge Machado discuss Night of Champions, King and Queen of the Ring Finals, Punk’s next move, more (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier and Jorge Machado acknowledge:
- Night of Champions
- Queen of the Ring Final – Jade vs. Asuka
- Queen Jade vs. Queen Charlotte in the air?
- King of the Ring Final – Orton vs. Rhodes, a friendly or set up for something more?
- Jorge’s thoughts on the Cena Pipe Bomb
- What is Punk’s next move?
- Fatu vs. Solo; what’s up with Bloodline 2.0?
- With Liv down, Balor shows he can lead
- Ripley vs. Raquel
- Sami vs. Kross. Time to put up…
- Javier explains (in agonizing detail) all of Kross’s accomplishments since his return
- Lyra becomes the third wheel
- And more…
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.