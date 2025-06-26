News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Jorge Machado discuss Night of Champions, King and Queen of the Ring Finals, Punk’s next move, more (75 min.)

June 26, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier and Jorge Machado acknowledge:

  • Night of Champions
  • Queen of the Ring Final – Jade vs. Asuka
  • Queen Jade vs. Queen Charlotte in the air?
  • King of the Ring Final – Orton vs. Rhodes, a friendly or set up for something more?
  • Jorge’s thoughts on the Cena Pipe Bomb
  • What is Punk’s next move?
  • Fatu vs. Solo; what’s up with Bloodline 2.0?
  • With Liv down, Balor shows he can lead
  • Ripley vs. Raquel
  • Sami vs. Kross. Time to put up…
  • Javier explains (in agonizing detail) all of Kross’s accomplishments since his return
  • Lyra becomes the third wheel
  • And more…

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025