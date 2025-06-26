FREE PODCAST 6/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Jorge Machado discuss Night of Champions, King and Queen of the Ring Finals, Punk’s next move, more (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series "Acknowledging WWE," Javier and Jorge Machado acknowledge:

Night of Champions

Queen of the Ring Final – Jade vs. Asuka

Queen Jade vs. Queen Charlotte in the air?

King of the Ring Final – Orton vs. Rhodes, a friendly or set up for something more?

Jorge’s thoughts on the Cena Pipe Bomb

What is Punk’s next move?

Fatu vs. Solo; what’s up with Bloodline 2.0?

With Liv down, Balor shows he can lead

Ripley vs. Raquel

Sami vs. Kross. Time to put up…

Javier explains (in agonizing detail) all of Kross’s accomplishments since his return

Lyra becomes the third wheel

And more…

