VIP PODCAST 6/26 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Cana-Punk, Benoit and Guerrero wins at WM20, UFC fights, Kurt Angle, Ding Dongs and Hunchbacks, Vince Sr. (43 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

How WWE grants title matches

Didn’t territory promoters begin infringing on each other’s space before Vincent K. McMahon (Jr.) did? Did Vince Jr’s dad know what his son was planning?

Doesn’t the way John Cena treated C.M. Punk on Smackdown make WWE look bad, not just Punk? Is WWE losing goodwill with fans as being more “grown up” under Paul Levesque than under Vince McMahon?

Why did Vince McMahon put the major WWE titles on Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero in 2004? Did they get a fair shot after winning the belts?

What if AEW disqualified Jon Moxley for post-match attacks on his opponents?

Is TKO making WWE feel more sports-like?

Booking out the next few major UFC fights in several weight divisions

Reflecting on The Ding Dongs and Hunchbacks tag teams

What are the best pro wrestling books over the last year?

A case for why Cena’s Pipe Bomb was more personal and counterproductive than Punk’s original

Did the way Kurt Angle was framed as a comedic main event babyface influence subsequent generations of fans’ understanding of what constitutes a top star?

Why did it take WWE so long to utilize Asuka, Malakai Black, Adam Cole, Lucha Brothers, Eli Drake, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Jeff Cobb?

