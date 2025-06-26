AEW COLLISION RESULTS (6/26): Kyle Fletcher vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Christian & Nick Wayne vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith, Adam Cole vs. Josh Alexander for TNT Title, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

JUNE 26, 2025 (Recorded 6/25)

KENT, WASH. AT SHOWARE CENTER

AIRED ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,370 tickets had been distributed; the arena was set up for 2,658.

[HOUR ONE]

-Pyro blasted and Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show from the center of the ring over the top of Elton John. Schiavone welcomed The Outrunners to the ring for a face-to-face with FTR. Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum made their way to the ring, notably the screen didn’t go to the VHS-effect. Nigel called them “Neo-Narcissists.”

FTR entered with Stokely and marched to the ring. Stokely said that, in theory, FTR should be challenging for the tag team titles, but first they need to address what happened on Collision. Stokely was “flabbergasted” by The Outrunners behavior. Stokely reminded The Outrunners that they used to get along with FTR.

Cash took the microphone and claimed to also be flabbergasted. He maintained that FTR has done nothing wrong. Cash told The Outrunners to think about what they’re throwing away. Cash threw to a video on the big screen of FTR and The Outrunners teaming with each other set to slow, maudlin music.

Dax said that they’re friends, but implied that The Outrunners are jealous because FTR has a much higher ceiling. Dax asked them what happened when they had a chance to win the AEW Tag titles, but they had nothing to say. Dax said they embarrassed themselves. Dax underlined that The Outrunners are a comedy act, and the crowd isn’t laughing with them, but at them. An “Outrunners” chant started while Dax was trying to say the crowd doesn’t care about them. Dax said Outrunners will never make FTR money because they’ll never be FTR good.

As FTR went back up the aisle, Truth Magnum grabbed a microphone. He said that maybe the Outrunners aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, and they like to have fun sometimes. He said that he’ll be damned if the people ever stop believing in The Outrunners. Turbo took the mic and said their only mistake was believing in FTR. He said The Outrunners were put on Earth to wrestle, entertain, and whoop FTR’s ass.

Stokely stopped FTR from charging back to the ring. Stokely said they’re too good to fight in Kent, Washington, but they’ll see them next week in Ontario, California.

(White’s Take: Seems like a lot of work just to get to an FTR and Outrunners match. This was probably the least ridiculous segment ever to include the Outrunners though. And FTR need something to do to explain why they’re not in the hunt or the tag titles, so this will work.)

-They showed a video from Dynamite of Swerve and Ospreay challenging the Young Bucks at All In. They followed up showing Swerve being escorted out of the building and their subsequent attack on Hangman.

(1) THE PATRIARCHY (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne w/Mother Wayne & Kip Sabian) vs. BIG BILL & BRYAN KEITH

Nick Wayne and Christian Cage entered with Mother Wayne and Kip Sabian. Bryan Keith and Big Bill entered as a team, thankfully not to the Learning Tree music.

The match started 17 minutes into the hours with Bryan Keith and Nick Wayne in the ring. Nick avoided Keith on the apron for a moment before returning to the ring. Keith took Wayne down and locked in a wristlock that Nick broke out of with an elbow.

Nick slapped Keith across the face. Keith came back with a fake slap and then connected with a knife edge chop. Nick tagged in Christian and Keith tagged in Bill. Bill threw Christan to the mat easily. Christian didn’t care for it and tagged Nick back in.

Bill dropped Nick with a shoulder block and then bodyslammed him before tagging Keith back in. Keith landed a knee drop and went for the pin, but Nick kicked out at two. Nick threw Keith out of the ring and then swung at Bill, who dodged it.

Bill came into the ring, picked Nick up and threw him onto Christian. Nick rolled to ringside as Bill clotheslined Christian over the rope. Bryan Keith followed up with a flipping dive from the apron to take out both Christian and Nick as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Christian held Keith so Nick could deliver a kick to the gut. Nick followed up with a snap suplex and floated into the pin but only got a one count. Christian tagged back in and his his signature reverse DDT. Christian went for the pin, but Keith kicked out at two.

Keith fought back with some gut punches, but Christian set up for the Killswitch. Keith pushed him into the turnbuckle. Christian bounced back and they hit heads, leaving both men down.

Nick and Bill both got the tag, and Bill came in hot, dropping Nick and then crushing him with a splash int eh corner. Christian came in, and Bill threw him into the corner and splashed him as well. Nick tried to come off the second rope at Bill, but Bill hit him with a big boot in midair.

Christian set up for a spear from the corner and charged as Bill turned around. Bill leapfrogged Christian’s spear attempt and then dropped him with a boot to the face. Bill flexed as the crowd came to life. Nick re-entered and ran into a giant sidewalk slam.

Bill tagged Keith in and they beatdown Christian and Nick in opposite corners before throwing them into each other in the center of the ring. Bill knocked Christian out of the ring as Kieth landed a lariat followed by a Northern Lights suplex into a pin, but Nick kicked out at two.

Kip hopped on the apron to distract Bill, which brought Bill to ringside. Bill grabbed Kip and threw him over the barricade into the time keeper’s area. Nick rolled up to distracted Keith and got his feet on the ropes, but Keith still kicked out at two.

Keith came back with a knee to Nick’s face and followed up with a sitout powerbomb into the pin. Mother Wayne was on the apron distracting the ref, and the crowd counted to ten or so before the ref finally noticed. On the official count, the ref only got to two before Christian broke up the pinfall.

Bill dragged Christian to ringside and propped him up against the ring post. Bill charged, but Christian dodged and Bill crashed into the ring post. Back in the ring, Keith charged Nick in the corner, but Nick got his feet up into Keith’s face. Nick hopped onto the top turnbuckle, but Keith charged in and drilled him with a leaping headbutt.

Keith dragged Nick back to the center of the ring and set up for another powerbomb. Christian slid into the ring, charged and nailed Keith with a spear as he got Nick up for the powerbomb. Keith went down and Nick landed on top of him. Keith stumbled to his feet and Nick caught him with a roundhouse to the head. Nick went for the pin and got the three count.

WINNERS: The Patriarchy in 12:00

Christian, Nick, and Mother Wayne celebrated in the ring, and Kip crawled in to celebrate with them as they showed a replay of the finish. Schiavone threw to backstage.

(White’s Take: Nothing crazy here, it’s just nice to have to tag teams in the tag division wrestling each other in a tag match.)

-Josh Alexander addressed Adam Cole and promised to free him of the burden on being a fighting champion. He said the only thing undisputed is that Cole has a bad ankle and he won’t walk out with the TNT Championship. In fact, he won’t’ walk out at all. They went to commercial break. [c]

-Back from commercial, Christian was walking backstage telling Nick to listen to his father and good things happen. MVP appeared backstage, clapping for their victory. MVP said he heard what they said last week about becoming tag team champions. MVP told Christian and Nick not to even try for the title. Christian asked if MVP is trying to convince them or himself that they can’t win the belts. Christian said he doesn’t take advice from criminals, even though MVP is a better criminal than manager. Christian said they’re taking the titles. MVP wished them good luck, because they’ll need it.

(2) BRODY KING & TEMPLARIO vs. HECHICERO & ROCKY ROMERO

Brody King entered with Templario to a strong response. Rocky and Hechicero entered to Hechicero’s music. The bell rang to start the match 39 minutes into the first hour.

Templario started against Hechicero. Hechicero immediately took it to the mat, and Templario came back with an arm drag, but ran into a shoulder block. Hechicero got in Brody’s face. Templario came back with a sudden headcsissor and followed up with another one.

Hechicero reversed. Whip into the corner and hit Templario with a rising knee strike int eh corner. Templario tagged Brody in as the crowd barked for him. Hechicero tagged in Rocky, who walked up on Brody with no fear. Rocky delivered some weak, ineffective shoulder block before Brody dropped him with one of his own.

Hechicero kicked Brody from the apron, so Brody went after him. They fought to the apron, where Rocky caught Brody with a blindside dropkick. Hechicero and Rocky both stomped on Brody in the corner. Brody ran through a double clothesline attempt and hit Hechicero and Rocky with a dual clothesline.

Templario hit Hechicero with a crossbody from the top rope. Brody scooped up Rocky and slammed him on top of Hechicero. Templario landed a splash on the stack of Hechicero and Templario and Brody followed it up with a senton onto them both. Templario went for the pin on Rocky, but he kicked out at two and they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Templario landed a flatliner on Hechicero and tagged in Brody. Brody knocked Hechicero and Rocky around with heavy chops. Brody stacked them up in the corner and hit a big splash on both men. Brody followed up with the running, flipping canon ball in the corner on Hechicero.

Brody went for the pin on Hechicero, but Rocky broke it up at two. Brody tossed Rocky to ringside and tagged in Templario. Templario set Hechicero up for a double team move, but Rocky lowered the top rope as Brody hit the ropes, sending him tumbling to ringside.

Hechicero locked Templario into a leg lock in the ring as Rocky hit a flipping dive from the apron onto Brody at ringside. Templario struggled, but finally made it to the ropes to break the hold. Templario came back with a German suplex, leaving both men down and crawling for the tag.

Brody and Rocky both got the tag. Brody absorbed two chops from Rocky and them dropped him with a heavy chop of his own. Brody threw Rocky into the corner and charge, but Rocky rolled out of the way. Hechicero grabbed Brody in a sleeper from the apron. Brody struggled, dragging Hechicero halfway into the ring, allowing Templario to run to ropes and then land a double stomp on Hechicero.

Templario hit rocky with a springboard dropkick as Brody clotheslined Hechicero over the top rope. Templario hit a handspring into a flipping dive onto Hechicero at ringside. Brody lifted Rocky up and drilled him down with the Gonzo Bomb. Brody hooked the leg and got the win.

WINNERS: Brody King & Templario in 10:00

(White’s Take: Fun Collision-style tag team match. Brody is over, and of the many luchadores that have been showing up lately, Tamplario and Hechicero are two of the more interesting options.)

-They threw to a video package on Mercedes Mone, highlighting her globetrotting and title winning. Mercedes claimed to be the global women’s revolution. It cut to a silent film of Toni Storm before Mercedes smashed the projector with a sledgehammer, and they cut to more of a live backstage promo.

Mercedes took a seat next to a couch littered with title belts. Mercedes says Toni is just an act and a mark, like all the fans. Mercedes told Toni she’s not some mother**** she’s the mother*** that’s gonna get ****ed over at All In. Mercedes said it’s her story. Mercedes said she’d buy Toni a nice steak dinner to watch as she gives her a preview when she takes on Mina. She then laughed like a crazy person and rubbed her TBS title also like a crazy person as they cut to commercial. [c]

(White’s Take: This was actually a good Mercedes Mone segment, from the video into the actual backstage promo. She, of course, ended it with her infuriating forced laugh, but ti was still good overall.)

-They returned from break to Lexy backstage with Toni Storm, Luther and Mina Shirakawa. Toni took the microphone to tell Mercedes that, if these are the games she wants to play, Toni was born on a roulette table and will play snooker with her snatch and tic-tac-toe with her tits. And next week, Mina will play cornhole with her…luckily Mina interrupted to tell Toni not to get involved in her match, no matter what. Toni made Mina promise to keep Mercedes alive so she could finish the job.

(3) MEGAN BAYNE (w/Penelope Ford) vs. VERTVIXEN

Megan Bayne entered in full regalia with Penelope as Schiavone let us know that Bayne has not lost a match on Collision. Vertvixen was already in the ring and got a good local pop when they announced her name. The crowd chanted “Defy” as the bell rang with one minute remaining in the hour.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

Bayne immediately blasted Vertvixen with a running single leg dropkick. Bayne beat Vertvixen into the corner and followed up with a splash against the turnbuckle. Bayne butterfly suplexed Vertvixen out of the corner and posed for the crowd.

Vertvixen fought back and lanedd a high kick that seemed to mostly upset Bayne. Bayne walloped Vertvixen and then took her down with a running, flying clothesline. She got Vertvixen onto her shoulder and slammed her down with Fate’s Descent. Bayne made the cover for the easy win.

WINNER: Megan Bayne in 2:00

-Penelope laned into the camera and told everyone to bow down as Bayne posed.

-Anthony Bowens was backstage to remind everyone that he is the Pride of Wrestling. He said he’s officially entering a Casino Gauntlet qualifying match. Bowens noted that he told Billy to stay home. Bowens said they can’t have the biggest show of the year without The Pride. He’s got five tools and one rule: prove them wrong.

(White’s Take: Bowens’ character is still iffy for me, but the subtraction of Billy Gunn is a step in the right direction.)

(4) ADAM COLE vs. JOSH ALEXANDER (w/Trent Beretta) – TNT Championship match

Josh Alexander made his entrance accompanied by Trent. They showed a replay of Josh and the Callis Family beating Roddy Strong and Cole in tag action a few weeks ago. Adam Cole’s music blasted through the arena, bringing Cole out by himself. Cole performed the entirety of his entrance.

The bell rang to start the match six minutes into the second hour. As the crowd chanted for Adam Cole. Alexander went right for Cole’s injured ankle. Alexander wrestled Cole into a hammerlock, but Cole countered into a hammerlock of his own. Alexander escaped and locked in a leg guillotine around Cole’s neck.

Cole escaped into a side headlock, but Alexander locked in a front facelock and forced Cole back into the corner where he delivered a loud chop. Nigel detailed Alexander having to get his ear removed and re-attached, adding that maybe it’s not too late for Schiavone’s testicles. Schiavone said it is indeed too late; he’s been married for 44 years.

Alexander took Cole down with a side headlock. Cole muscled his way to his feet and hit the ropes but ran into a shoulder block. Alexander swept Cole’s legs out from under him, but he managed to get back to his feet, ducked a clothesline and connected with a jumping neckbreaker on Alexander. Cole went for the cover but only got two.

Cole faked a super kick and then hit a low kick on Alexander. Cole set up for the Panama Sunrise but leapt from the second rope into a right hand. Cole rolled to the apron and Alexander followed him with a crossbody through the ropes knocking him to the floor as they went to break. [c]

Back from break Cole caught Alexander with a thrust kick to the face. Cole hit a running lariat, a back elbow and pump kick. Cole tried to get Alexander onto his shoulders, but he fought out of it. Alexander hit the ropes and ran into another pump kick. This time Cole got Alexander onto his shoulders and executed to ushigoroshi. Cole went for the pin, but Alexander kicked out at two.

Cole went for a suplex, but Alexander punched his way out of it. Cole came back with a backstabber and went for another pin, but Alexander kicked out again at two. Cole went back up for the Panama Sunrise. This time he jumped into flapjack from Alexander, crashing face first into the mat.

Alexander went for an ankle lock, but Cole escaped immediately. Alexander got Cole onto his shoulder and delivered a rolling slam followed by a knee from the second rope. Alexander went for the pin, but Cole kicked out at two.

Alexander got Cole onto his shoulders and them climbed onto the turnbuckle. Cole slipped off the back and they traded punch on the top rope. Cole knocked Alexander to the mat and then came off of the rope and nailed the Panama Sunrise. Cole went for the pin, but Alexander kicked out at two.

Cole was frustrated, but he got up and dropped his knee pad. Cole hit the ropes to go for the Boom, but Alexander collapsed to the mat. Cole went to lift Alexander, but he was playing possum and picked Cole’s ankle. Alexander tried to locked in an ankle lock, but Cole managed to kick his way out of it.

Cole tried to come back with an enzigrui, but Alexander ducked it and went right into a German suplex, bridging into the pin, but Cole kicked out at two. Cole escaped a powerbomb and then landed a thrust kick to the face. Alexander got to his knees and Cole delivered The Boom knee to the back of the neck. Cole went for the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Adam Cole in 12:00 to retain the TNT Title.

-Cole celebrated his victory, hitting his signature “boom” pose with a young fan in the front row.

(White’s Take: Good match, with the winner never in doubt, even as Alexander would maybe be a more interesting TNT champion than Cole has been.)

-Backstage, someone was asking Ricochet why he bailed on A.R. Fox during their tag match on Dynamite. Fox popped up to specifically ask Ricochet about it, but The Gates of Agony appeared out of nowhere and beat Fox down. They tag team slammed Fox into a chain link fence. Ricochet was pleased and said, “let’s talk.” Ricochet delivered his signature laugh-type- thing as they went to commercial. [c]

-They returned from commercial to a video package for Alex Windsor. She said she’s not here to talk about belonging where the best wrestle, she’s here to prove it.

(5) SYKE BLUE (w/Julia Hart) vs. QUEEN AMINATA

Skye Blue entered, holding hands with Julia Hart. Queen Aminata was out second. There was a brief “Queen” chant as the bell rang 26 minutes into the second hour. Skye rolled Aminata up early for a two count.

Julia tripped Aminata as she ran the ropes, allowing Skye to hit a thrust kick followed by a rising knee strike in the ropes. Syke went for the pin but only got a one count. Skye mounted Aminata and pummeled her.

Aminata slapped Skye across the face. Skye slapped her back. Aminata hit a series of slaps and then a headbutt that knocked Skye to the apron. Aminata charged Skye on the apron, but she dodged. Skye jumped off and slammed Aminata face first into the apron. Skye dragged Aminata off of the apron and delivered a swinging neckbreaker from the apron to the floor. Skye went back to pummeling Aminata as they went to break. [c]

Back from commercial, Aminata hit Skye with a running low kick in the corner. Aminata went for the pin, but Skye kicked out at two. Skye came back with an ugly roll up for a two count. Skye landed a knee and then hot Aminata onto her shoulder and brought her down with a TKO. Skye went for the pin, but Aminata kicked out.

Skye was agitated and went back to beating Aminata down. Skye hit the ropes but ran into a headbutt from Aminata. Aminata then grabbed Skye with her feet and repeatedly rammed her head into her backside, which Nigel referred to as Chocolate Kisses, which is apparently the actual name Aminata gave the move.

Aminata followed up with a running penalty kick across the chest that knocked Skye to ringside. Julia helped Skye up and stood between her and Aminata. Skye took advantage and slammed Aminata into the ring steps before returning to the ring.

Skye climbed to the top rope and went for double knees to Aminata on the outside. She came up short and landed awkwardly on Aminata’s mid section. It looked bad, but they showed a replay anyway.

Back in the ring, Skye went for Code Blue, but Aminata countered it and caught Skye with a leg trip that dropped her into the ropes, in position for Aminata’s finish. Aminata hit the opposite ropes and connected with running Off With Her Head kick. Aminata went for the pin and got the three count.

WINNER: Queen Aminata in 9:00

(White’s Take: This match had it’s clunky moments, but both women are on the younger side with plenty of time to improve.)

After the match, Julia Hart rolled into the ring and stared down Queen Aminata. Thekla’s music played, bringing out the Toxic Spider herself. Thekla marched to the ring and stared down Aminata as well. Skye Blue attack Aminata from behind, and then Julia and Thekla joined in the beatdown.

Tay Melo and Anna Jay’s music played, bringing them to the right with a 2×4 and lead pipe to run the heels out of the ring. Megan Bayne’s music played, bringing her out with Penelope. They stood at the top of the ramp as the announcers said all of these women will be in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In.

-Lexy was backstage with Garcia who was chilling with Daddy Magic. Rocky Romero interrupted the interview before Garcia could say anything. Rocky told Garcia that Cole wouldn’t help him in the roles are reversed. Rocky told Garcia he didn’t know what a real friend was, too which Daddy Magic took exception. Rocky reiterated the offer to join the Callis Family and left as they went to break. [c]

(6) KYLE FLETCHER vs. KYLE O’REILLY

Kyle Fletcher entered in all pink all by himself. Kyle O’Reilly was out next, also with no back up. The crowd was chanting “Kyle” to both men as the bell rang to start the mat with 14 minutes left in the hour.

The crowd transition into a “Let’s Go Kyle, Kyle sucks” chant as they locked up. Fletcher escaped some O’Reilly grappling and forced him into the corner. O’Reilly picked the ankle, but Fletcher escaped to ringside. “Kyle forever” and “Kyle is awesome” chants came in waves.

Fletcher threw O’Reilly to the mat and flexed. Fletcher delivered a kick to the gut and stomped O’Reilly. Fletcher went for a sunset flip, but O’Reilly grabbed an armbar and transitioned into an ankle lock, but Fletcher immediately got to the ropes.

O’Reilly delivered a combination of strikes against the ropes. Fletcher sidestepped O’Reilly in the ropes and then connected with a running kick that knocked O’Reilly out of the ring. Fletcher posed in the ring as they went to break. [c]

Back from commercial, Fletcher was responding to a “we want Kyle” chant. They showed a replay of Fletcher dropping O’Reilly onto the ring apron from the break. Fletcher landed a scoop slam and held onto O’Reilly’s wrist. O’Reilly countered the next scoop slam attempt into a triangle hold.

Fletcher powered O’Reilly up and slammed him down to escape the hold. Fletcher and O’Reilly traded kicks before O’Reilly dropped Fletcher with a running kitchen sink knee, leaving both men down. They got to their feet and O’Reilly landed a combination of strikes followed by a back leg sweep.

O’Reilly delivered a running forearm into the corner followed by an armbreaker. O’Reilly grabbed a guillotine, but Fletcher powered him up into a suplex attempt. O’Reilly escaped and clipped Fletcher’s knee. O’Reilly followed up with an axe kick and stiff forearm that dropped Fletcher. O’Reilly went for the pin but Fletcher kicked out at two.

O’Reilly transitioned from the pin into an armbar attempt, but Fletcher managed to block it. Fletcher got to his feet and escaped as the crowd chanted “We Kyle People.” O’Reilly rolled to the apron and Fletcher came after him with a running kick. But O’Reilly sidestepped, grabbed his leg and tied it up in the ropes.

O’Reilly went to the top rope as Fletcher tried to escape from the ropes, but O’Reilly came flying in with a knee drop. O’Reilly went back to the top rope and landed another flying knee to Fletcher’s lower body. O’Reilly went into a knee lock. Fletcher struggled but was able to use his strength to drag O’Reilly across the mat and reach the ropes to break the hold. Fletcher rolled to ringside.

O’Reilly went for a flying knee from the apron, but Fletcher sidestepped it and delivered a thrust kick. He followed it up with a running kick that knocked O’Reilly into a chair at ringside. O’Reilly came back and delivered an armbreaker onto the chair and set Fletcher in the chair. O’Reilly returned to the apron and this time connected with the flying knee into Fletcher in the chair.

O’Reilly rolled Fletcher into the ring. As the ref checked on Fletcher, Archer ran down the ramp and grabbed O’Reilly by the throat. O’Reilly escaped a chokeslam, landed on the apron, and then hit Archer with a running knee. Fletcher either dodged it or shrugged it off and then hit a boot to O’Reilly’s face.

Archer rolled O’Reilly into the ring where Fletcher scooped him up into a spinning Michinoku driver. O’Reilly went for the pin, but O’Reilly kicked out at two. Fletcher connected with a running kick in the corner and went for a brainbuster, but O’Reilly rolled him up for a two count.

Back on their feet, Fletcher landed a stiff knee to O’Reilly and followed up with his trademark sheer-drop brainbuster. Fletcher went for the pin and got the win.

WINER: Kyle Fletcher in 14:00

(White’s Take: A fine match in the grand tradition of Collision: Good match, 15 minutes, obvious winner. We do seem to be pointing towards Fletcher challenging for the TNT title. He would maybe be a better champion as Adam Cole remains ice cold aside from his entrance).

-The crowd chanted “Thank you, Kyle” as Archer hit the ring and stomped away at O’Reilly. Fletcher mounted O’Reilly and punched him until Adam Cole’s music hit, bringing out The Paragon and Daniel Garcia to run off Fletcher and Archer. Fletcher screamed at Cole that the TNT title belongs to him as they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Hey, have you ever watched and enjoyed an episode of Collision? Well, then you’ll like this episode as well. If you want to nitpick about random tag team pairings, seemingly pointless matches, and obvious outcomes, then this is not the show for you. Otherwise, it was a nice, breezy two hours of wrestling with good action throughout and probably Mercedes’ best non-match performance in AEW. I’d say bonus points for highlights from Dynamite, but is there anyone on the planet that watches Collision but not Dynamite?