FREE PODCAST 6/26 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Undertaker tribute, Corbin angle, Nikki earns title shot, COVID-19 updates, live callers & mailbag (107 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (6-26-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Smackdown including the Undertaker tribute, the Baron Corbin promo and main event match against Jeff Hardy, Nikki Cross earns title shot, a look at the women’s divisions in WWE without Charlotte, COVID-19 updates including masks in the audience now allowed, along with live callers and various email topics submitted by listeners.

