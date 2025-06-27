WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (6/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, June 27, 2025
Where: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Kingdom Arena
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today ??? tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 26,090 spectators when configured for football.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax – WWE Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing match
- Zelina Vega vs. Giulia – WWE Women’s U.S. Championship match
- Street Profits vs. The Wyatt Sicks – WWE Tag Team Championship match
- John Cena returns to Smackdown
