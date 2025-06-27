WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (6/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, June 27, 2025

Where: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Kingdom Arena

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today ??? tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 26,090 spectators when configured for football.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax – WWE Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing match

Zelina Vega vs. Giulia – WWE Women’s U.S. Championship match

Street Profits vs. The Wyatt Sicks – WWE Tag Team Championship match

John Cena returns to Smackdown

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/20): Keller’s report on John Cena vs. Ron Killings, Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka in King and Queen tournament matches

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Rhea Ripley on the origin of her name, her Riptide finisher, being compared to Chyna