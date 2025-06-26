WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (6/25): Kaunu Carver vs. Ice Williams, Zara Zakher vs. Kendal Grey, Kylie Ray vs. Wendy Choo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

JUNE 25, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

-A video package was shown highlighting tonight’s Last Woman Standing match with “Smiley” Kylie Rae vs. “The Sleepy Psycho” Wendy Choo.

-Keanu Carver reiterated that he was going to destroy the WWE ID program, blaming ID talent for costing him the Evolve title.

(1) KEANU CARVER vs. ICE WILLIAMS

Carver attacked Williams before the bell, knocking him off the apron and to the floor. Carver threw Williams back in the ring and gave it his all, but was overpowered. Carver gave Williams a Samoan drop on the floor. Ouch. Back in the ring, Carver got a two-count after a sliding forearm. Williams charged Carver, but ran into a concrete wall. Another two-count. Robert Stone reminded us of the difference between bravery and stupidity.

Williams caught fire and took Carver off his feet. He hit a forearm to the back of Carver’s head off the ropes. He hit his Icebreaker superkick for a believable near fall. He missed an elbow and got pounced hard by Carver, who followed up with his powerslam variation finisher for the victory.

WINNER: Keanu Carver at 5:14.

(Miller’s Take: Williams seems a bit robotic in his execution, almost hesitant at times. Carver will be standing across the ring from Oba Femi or Jasper Troy in the near future, and I look forward to that one. Other than going about a minute longer than needed, it wasn’t bad.)

-After the match, Carver put the boots to Williams until Timothy Thatcher came out and pulled the beaten young man out of the ring. He chastised Carver as he was dragging Williams to the back.

-Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel spoke about their WWE ID journeys. [c]

-A clip was shown of The Vanity Project cutting an in-ring promo during a Beyond Wrestling event last Sunday. Very cool that they show this kind of thing.

(2) ZARA ZAKHER vs. KENDAL GREY

After an initial tie up, Zakher put her hands up and said, “I didn’t do anything.”, referencing Grey’s belief that she’s the perpetrator of the series of sneak attacks on Evolve women lately. Some good chain wrestling ensued. Zakher backflipped to avoid a clothesline, but got caught by Grey, lifted over her shoulders, and slammed to the mat for the three-count.

WINNER: Kendal Grey at 3:38.

(Miller’s Take: These two women work well together and probably could have stretched it out another couple of minutes, but what we saw from them was pretty good stuff. Grey has that indescribable “it” factor.)

-Edris Enofe approached Stevie Turner as she was walking and asked if she had a minute. A clanking noise was heard, followed by cries of pain. As Stevie turned the corner, Aria Bennett was on the ground clutching her arm. Turner called for medical as Grey and Zakher were just coming back after their match. Grey, very unapologetically, acknowledged to Zakher that it couldn’t have been her. Zakher had a “you think” look on her face.

-In another area of the Performance Center, Kylie Rae was seen warming up for her confrontation with Wendy Choo. [c]

-A video package was shown on the evolution of WWE ID talent.

-In the ring, Stevie Turner announced the newest Evolve signee, Dante Chen. He said he was happy to be in Evolve and talked about the grueling rehabilitation process after Ethan Page kicked the ring steps into his ankle in NXT. He was interrupted by Edris Enofe. He said all of this was nothing special. He said he went through all of this not long ago and now he can’t even get a few seconds of Stevie Turner’s time. He asked what was special about him. Chen said this wasn’t the Enofe he knows. As Chen was talking, Enofe decked him and left the ring.

-Chuey Martineze conducted a sit-down interview with Layla Diggs. She talked about her journey from Fresno to the Performance Center. She said she loved Evolve and was learning a lot. Chuey informed her that her opponent for next week, Aria Bennett, had just been attacked and would not be able to compete. Jin Tala walked up and said she heard Diggs was a good competitor, so she asked Stevie Turner if she could fill in for that match, and she said yes. The ladies shook hands. [c]

-Another Tate Wilder video showed him talking about being a cowboy and doing cowboy stuff.

-In the back, Lince Dorado thanked LWO members Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde for answering his call to assist him with The Vanity Project. Wilde said they had these stupid faces that makes you just want to punch them. He stole my line. Their conversation was interrupted by the sound of loud arguing. The cameraman walked around the corner to find a confrontation between Edris Enofe and Jamar Hampton. Hampton was asking him what he thought he was doing. Enofe said he’s not doing anything for anyone else ever again.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Coast to Coast” with Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(3) WENDY CHOO vs. KYLIE RAE – Last Woman Standing match

Choo’s eyeshade said “dream killer”. Rae came to the ring smiling, but as soon as she slid in, she immediately went on the attack. She dived over the ropes and onto Choo on the floor. Rae put a trash can over Choo’s head and smacked it with a broom a couple of times. Robert Stone said Choo was just standing there taking it and should simply take the trash can off her head. My thoughts, exactly.

Once back in the ring, Choo took over. She retrieved a toolbox from under the ring and used duct tape to tie Rae upside down in the corner. She blasted her with a trash can lid, then picked up a turnbuckle from the toolbox and jammed it into Rae’s midsection a few times. [c]

Rae freed herself during the break and shoved Choo’s back into a trash can that had been wedged between the top and middle turnbuckle. Rae must have thought Choo’s hair was on fire, because she tried putting it out with a fire extinguisher. Rae hit a running cannonball onto Choo as she was seated against the ring steps. The referee began his count, but Choo made it to her feet.

Rae locked in a crossface mid-ring with the turnbuckle. Choo took it away from her and clocked her with it. The Sleepy Psycho grabbed her pillow from ringside and turned it upside down, dumping a pile of Legos onto the mat. She grabbed the teddy bear and tried to hit Rae with it, but Rae got hold of it and knocked Choo out with it. Upon further examination by Rae, it was revealed that a brick was inside the stuffed animal.

Rae seemed horrified at what she had just done, but Choo recovered and slammed her into the Legos. She escaped a charging Choo by slipping through the ropes, resulting in her opponent going shoulder-first into the ring post. On the apron, she lifted Choo onto her shoulders, but she slipped down and locked in the Dirt Nap. As she leaned back with it, Rae let go of the top rope she was holding onto, and both women crashed hard through a table that had been set up earlier. Rae just barely made it to her feet before the referee counted to 10. Choo struggled but collapsed.

WINNER: Kylie Rae at 12:42.

(Miller’s Take: This was very well-executed. They got a lot of stuff in with the time they were allotted and pulled it off without a hitch. The announcers exclaimed that the nightmare was over, signifying the end of this feud. Both women have bright futures in WWE. I absolutely love Wendy Choo’s gimmick and hope it takes her far. Rae needs a little something more than Bayley 2.0 to get her over, but she has the time and the talent to figure it out.)

-In the back, Stevie Turner and Natalya were talking about the match they had just watched. Nattie said she wanted to help guide the Evolve women’s division, but she wants to do it as Evolve Women’s champion and wants a match against Kali Armstrong. She took a selfie with Turner and walked off.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Good show. It looks like we’ll probably see Timothy Thatcher challenge Keanu Carter soon. The whodunit regarding random women being taken out in the dark corners of the Performance Center continues. Jin Tala seems a likely suspect. I like them showing footage of their performers in independent promotions like Beyond Wrestling. That adds a nice touch. Kudos to Natalya for being humble enough to pay it forward by lending her star power and knowledge to the Evolve women’s locker room. Maybe we’ll see her challenge Kali Armstrong at Evolution. See you all for NXT next Tuesday!