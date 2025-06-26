AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (6/25): Swerve & Ospreay interactions with Young Bucks, Mark Briscoe, Kota Ibushi, Mercedes-Toni Storm, Statlander intrigue

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

We are less than three weeks away from All In and, after a slight detour of build last week with the amazing Grand Slam Mexico event, this is a huge week for AEW to light the fire for their biggest show of the year.

It’s important that this episode of Dynamite begins to get fans excited for the big event and to start filling out the card. They are having some problems filling the stadium, so there should be no excuse not to accelerate things to hype up the show. Let’s see how they did.

HITS

STARTING STRONG!

It’s always fun to start a show with a beatdown! Mercedes Mone needed to get some heat back after being embarrassed in Mexico by Toni Storm and she got her revenge and got the show off to a strong start. (And…. see below in “Misses.”)

SWERVE/OSPREAY AND THE BUCKS

We hadn’t seen The Young Bucks “throwing their weight around” much recently and I am glad. I liked that they put Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay into a “tough” situation to start the show, but more importantly, we are getting the tag match at All In that we figured we would be getting and if it eliminates the “power” that the Bucks have as EVP’s then all the better. (Wow, I used a lot of “quotes” in that paragraph!)

It was smart for The Bucks not to immediately agree to this stipulation as there would really be no reason they would want to. I’m sure in the next two weeks, something will make them agree and then we can be rid of the EVP angle forever!

MARK BRISCOE

For those who read this column, you may remember that I am a big fan of Mark Briscoe and how he has really found something in AEW since coming in and being a singles performer. I also wanted him to win more. The four-way for the first spot in the Gauntlet match was fantastic and I was thrilled to see Briscoe come out on top. While this likely guarantees he won’t win in Texas, at least we got a showcase for a guy who deserves some success.

He also was great on the mic with MJF, going toe-to-toe with him which is not easy to do. I loved his misdirect when you think he’s being a quality guy talking about empathy and then just turns it into a small genitalia joke. AEW continues to get the most original chants from the audience. “Kosher Pickle” is a good one. And if you are wondering, I am Jewish and it did not bother me at all.

QUICK HITS

– I thought Kota Ibushi looked much better than the last time he was on AEW television. While not in his prime, he still looks strong and this was a solid match with Trent for him to get some ring rust off before what should be an intriguing battle with Okada next week.

– I very much enjoyed the foreshadowing of Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita. That will be amazing when it happens!

– Poor Renee. Having to tell A.R. Fox that he has “momentum” in their interview must have really tested her acting skills. They probably should have come up with a better word.

– The expected Hurt Syndicate vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight match for All In was pretty much confirmed. I think it’s important the babyfaces get the better of Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin in the couple of weeks before the show so it’s at least plausible they can win.

– I’m still waiting to see where it eventually goes, but I am enjoying the Kris Statlander angle right now mostly because it’s giving Stat some direction and hopefully a little more character development so we can really understand what she is all about.

– There wasn’t much to the “Hangman” Adam Page angles in the show. I thought it served the purpose of continuing the build to the match with Moxley. Hangman’s match with Beast Mortos was good and the aftermath was typical Death Riders. I’m basically numb to the violent things Mox does at this point. I don’t hate it, but it likely does not have the effect they want it to have. That makes it all the more important that Hangman wins at All In and we end this era.

MISSES

NO FOLLOW UP FOR MERCEDES-TONI

Yep. I praise the start of the show and then we never see or hear from them for the next two-plus hours. With this being one of your top two matches for the biggest show of the year, I’d think you’d want some sort of follow up, whether it’s Mercedes gloating or Toni being tended to by medical personnel.

NO “WOW” MOMENT

The show served the purpose of starting to fill out the rest of the card for All In, but I was hoping for a big moment, return, or announcement that helped to jump start the stretch run to the big show. It’s no secret they are having trouble selling tickets to what should be a great show, but we are just over two weeks away and they need some big things to happen to light the fire under those who may be deciding whether to go to the event or purchase it on PPV. It’s imperative that they increase that hype soon if they hope to grow excitement and ticket sales.

