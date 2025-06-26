WWE NXT Ratings Report (6/24): Total viewership and key demo data for show headlined by TNA Title match, ten-week averages, comparison to past years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (6/24) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 729,000 viewers, compared to 000 the prior week and the 660,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 673,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 611,000 viewers on USA Network. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 666,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 622,000 on USA Network. Then ten-week rolling average was 616,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.16 rating, compared to 0.16 and 0.20 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.17.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.18 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.20.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.17 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.17.

The announced matches and segments were…

Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs – TNA World Championship match

Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo – NXT Heritage Cup match

Lash Legend vs. Izzi Dame vs. Jaida Parker vs. Jordynne Grace – NXT Women’s No. 1 Contender match for WWE Evolution

