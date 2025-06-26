WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: What WWE got right and got wrong with their latest video reap of the build to the John Cena-C.M. Punk match at Night of Champions

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On Saturday, John Cena and C.M. Punk will face oﬀ for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It’s well known to WWE fans that these two men have crossed paths numerous times throughout their careers.

When Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2023, some people were probably wondering if there would ever be another Cena vs. Punk match. The answer is a resounding yes, with the buildup being the highlight of Cena’s heel run so far.

In anticipation of this clash, the WWE YouTube channel added another entry to their “Road to” series. These videos break down an important feud, usually the main event of a PLE, with a lot of promos and matches that advance the storyline to where it is at the current point. This video will definitely build anticipation for this match between two WWE legends.

This was a good video explaining how the match between Cena and Punk came to be. At over 20 minutes long, a lot has happened over the last couple of weeks to build the match.

They included Elimination Chamber footage where Cena cost Punk a title shot at WrestleMania. Even though the feud wasn’t in motion then, it was a catalyst for Punk seeking Cena out for the match. Incidents months ago plant seeds for future feuds, which is a highlight of Triple H’s booking.

On the down side, I wish they included footage from years ago in the video. It’s not directly related to what the two are feuding over now, but the two men have had a ton of history. Punk won the WWE Heavyweight Title from Cena at Money in the Bank 2011, with the infamous Pipe Bomb promo happening three weeks prior. It would’ve been nice to connect their past feuds to what is going on currently.

Overall, this was a great video explaining why Punk is challenging for John Cena’s Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions. There is a lot of history between the two men, so the match will only add to their story. Unfortunately, some of that history should have been put in the video.

Other than that, this is another great entry into the WWE YouTube channel’s “Road to” series. The motivations of both Punk and Cena are clearly laid out in an easy to follow manner. We get to hear promos from both men, as well as their commentary towards each other, so we know their mindsets heading into the match on Saturday. This video allows people to get caught up on the feud without watching tons of videos. WWE once again has made an important feud easy to understand for everyone.