AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (6/26): The Patriarchy vs. The Learning Tree, Ricochet’s new Crew, Adam Cole vs. Alexander TNT title match, a Kyle vs. Kyle main event

Greetings! I, along with other staff members, will do our best to cover for David Bryant during his leave. Please note that my list of Hits is in descending order, in case you’re wondering what I consider a show’s best and worst aspects. Along with a great tidbit about wrestling from this day in history, I will also give each review a final grade. Let’s begin

HITS

FATHER AND SON TAG TEAM

Christian Cage and Nick Wayne are off to a promising start as a team in AEW’s tag division. Their combination of traditional psychology with young unpredictableness deepens the division. The AEW Tag Title match at All-In could become a multi-team match rather than a straight singles. A multi-person match could be a better combination to showcase the Hurt Syndicate.

MERCEDES MONE BACKSTAGE

Mercedes presented herself as both insane and self-assured, demonstrating her power and drawing attention to herself. Her crazed demeanor and the usage of belts enhanced the visual impact segment backstage.

RICOCHET’S NEW CREW

I assumed the CRU would be the team Ricochet would select, but Gates of Agony as an option wasn’t one I had honestly considered. Ricochet paired with two goons to do his dirty work makes complete sense. This could also be a chance for Gates of Agony to showcase more personality and establish themselves as credible threats in the tag division.

ALEX WINDSOR INTRODUCTION

I’m always in favor of new characters and talent added to the Women’s Division. Alex Windsor has made a few appearances on AEW previously, but I haven’t seen enough of her on-screen to gauge what her ceiling could be within AEW. I hope Tony Khan and his team gives Windsor the platform to tell her story, connect with fans, and establish her unique voice so the audience has a reason to invest in her journey. With the right booking and time, she could add more depth and excitement to the division.

KYLE VS. KYLE

This was a very good match, and it deserves an even higher rating thanks to the incredible crowd energy. Kyle O’Reilly’s MMA-inspired offense added grit and intensity, which made Fletcher look even stronger when he fought through it and won the match.

CARD FORMAT

A six-match card event is ideal for Collision, as I mentioned last week. I might have shortened two matches slightly, but other than that, the show flew by as a watching experience.

MISSES

THE ADAM COLE PROBLEM

The TNT Title match Adam Cole had with Josh Alexander was good, but it just feels hollow. Cole seems like a wonderful person off-screen, but there isn’t a strong plot point or compelling emotional connection on screen for him. Right now, I’m not drawn in by anything, but maybe a heel turn, a partnership with the Young Bucks, or a total character re-ramp could spark my interest again with Cole.

FINAL THOUGHTS

The audience experienced highs and lows over the four-hour taping, but they truly came alive for the main event. I’m happy to see Tony Khan leveraging Collision as a platform to gain momentum by incorporating backstage segments into the broadcast and teasing next week’s show with promos. Instead of feeling like a collection of matches, it gives the show a sense of purpose and depth.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 6

MISSES: 1

Wrestling History: On this day in Tokyo, Japan, Antonio Inoki and Muhammad Ali participated in a “Boxer vs. Wrestler” in 1976. After Inoki laid on his back the entire time, aiming kicks at Ali, the bout ended in a 15-round draw. During the match, the wrestler was not allowed to use throws, suplexes, or submissions.

