FREE PODCAST 7/1 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk NXT Great American Bash, AEW Fyter Fest, New Japan Cup, Raw, Smackdown, books on Pre-1950s pro wrestling (110 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (7-2-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade begin with a look at NXT Great American Bash, AEW Fyter Fest Night 1, the ratings for AEW vs. NXT this week, last week’s WWE Smackdown, this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw, the New Japan Cup semi-finals, plus Mailbag on Jim Londos and good books on the pre-1950s pro wrestling industry, Asuka, Nyla Rose’s possible manager, the origins of the terms football and soccer, utilizing King of the Ring to determine SummerSlam challenger, a Last Dance Review, and more. Todd pops bigger for an email than he ever has before near the end.

