VIP PODCAST 7/1 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Punk’s week, WWE taping vs. TNA taping observations, Saudi Arabia-WWE, Zack Sabre Jr., AEW-Superman, Evolution, Dynamite (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- In-person takeaways from Rich after attending the TNA tapings last week and Raw/Smackdown taping this week.
- C.M. Punk’s week including how he handled the kid approaching him, his apology to Saudi Arabian fans, and crowd reactions since the John Cena promo.
- Paul Levesque and WWE overall praising Saudi Arabia more heavily this time around after pulling back for a while.
- AEW’s deal to promote the “Superman” movie on Dynamite this week.
- Zack Sabre Jr.’s IWGP Title win.
- Syrui taking a leave of absence from Stardom.
- The line-up for WWE Evolution taking shape and thoughts, with a spoiler alert, for the match added at Smackdown.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.