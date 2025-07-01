VIP PODCAST 7/1 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Punk’s week, WWE taping vs. TNA taping observations, Saudi Arabia-WWE, Zack Sabre Jr., AEW-Superman, Evolution, Dynamite (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In-person takeaways from Rich after attending the TNA tapings last week and Raw/Smackdown taping this week.

C.M. Punk’s week including how he handled the kid approaching him, his apology to Saudi Arabian fans, and crowd reactions since the John Cena promo.

Paul Levesque and WWE overall praising Saudi Arabia more heavily this time around after pulling back for a while.

AEW’s deal to promote the “Superman” movie on Dynamite this week.

Zack Sabre Jr.’s IWGP Title win.

Syrui taking a leave of absence from Stardom.

The line-up for WWE Evolution taking shape and thoughts, with a spoiler alert, for the match added at Smackdown.

