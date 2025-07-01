News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 7/1 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Punk’s week, WWE taping vs. TNA taping observations, Saudi Arabia-WWE, Zack Sabre Jr., AEW-Superman, Evolution, Dynamite (72 min.)

July 1, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • In-person takeaways from Rich after attending the TNA tapings last week and Raw/Smackdown taping this week.
  • C.M. Punk’s week including how he handled the kid approaching him, his apology to Saudi Arabian fans, and crowd reactions since the John Cena promo.
  • Paul Levesque and WWE overall praising Saudi Arabia more heavily this time around after pulling back for a while.
  • AEW’s deal to promote the “Superman” movie on Dynamite this week.
  • Zack Sabre Jr.’s IWGP Title win.
  • Syrui taking a leave of absence from Stardom.
  • The line-up for WWE Evolution taking shape and thoughts, with a spoiler alert, for the match added at Smackdown.

