WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: A chronicle of the many ring entrances of Seth Rollins – how many can you visualize?

Seth Rollins made his WWE main roster debut on November 18, 2012 at Survivor Series. Along with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns, the group known as The Shield rampaged across WWE for two years until Rollins infamously attacked his stablemates. Since then, he has had top-level success as a singles competitor, along with many personas.

His numerous characters have come with many flamboyant outfits and theme music that was relevant to who he was portraying at the time. He has also been associated with many people in that time frame, including J&J Security, Murphy, the Authors of Pain, and currently Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman.

To showcase his many characters he has portrayed, the WWE YouTube channel created another WWE Playlist entry focusing on Seth Rollins’s entrances over the years. This video will show viewers the journey he’s gone on throughout his career.

This was a good video showing how Seth’s career has changed over the years through his many characters and entrances. One of the things that often goes unnoticed in these types of videos is the changing of the ‘Titantrons,” the big screen entrance videos on the stage. With Rollins, they are also an integral part of his presentation, along with his character and his outfits.

For instance, the Titantron for his Monday Night Messiah era was such an integral part of what he was doing throughout the early stages of the COVID pandemic. His Titantron during the Visionary era was great as well, with the flaming “SR” logo gave him an eye-catching presentation. However, I noticed a glaring omission in this video. Even though their association was only around for a short time, Rollins and Murphy’s team up with the Authors of Pain was a highlight of WWE right before the pandemic. Showing them would’ve given a full retrospective of Seth’ journey so far.

Overall, this was a great video showcasing Seth’s career in WWE so far through his entrances. With professional wrestlers, entrances tell people who they are before they enter the ring. Their entrance videos, their entrance music, and the clothes that they wear to the ring is a clear indication of who their character is at the time.

With Rollins, he has had a lot of incarnations of his character over the years. This video effectively breaks down his many characters, distinguishing them in a way that is easy to understand. The added PLE names with dates give people an accurate timeline as well. People get to see a good picture of who he was many years ago and the character that he is portraying today.

For fans who don’t really know a lot about him or fans who just want a general overview of his career so far, this is a great video to learn about Seth Rollins and what he’s done in WWE.