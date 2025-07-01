10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (7-1-2015): Dawson & Wilder (FTR) vs. Vaudvillains, plus Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger (Shawn Spears), Carmella, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens,

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE NXT Results

July 1, 2015

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] Pre-credits video summarizing the developing issue between Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, and Rhyno. And they advertise the expected tag match between the two for tonight. Whodathunk?

The Vaudevillains kick the show off. Byron Saxton tries to put over The Vaudevillains as babyfaces, fitting in with their recent Internet fame (Simon Gotch is awesome on Twitter). Their music is a bit more lighthearted now, too. They are facing Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder who have an actual team entrance and music.

1 – THE VAUDEVILLAINS (AIDEN ENGLISH & SIMON GOTCH) vs. SCOTT DAWSON & DASH WILDER

Wilder immediately sends Gotch to the corner, but Gotch escapes when Dawson tags in. Sunset flip from Gotch, a new, more face moveset. Bionic Elbow from English. “That was manly!” from the crowd. Wilder and Dawson start to work Gotch over. Gotch escapes a double-team in the corner, then tags in English, who cleans house on Dawson and Wilder at the same time. Huge atomic drop followed by a running boot to the face. New team finisher from the Vaudevillains. The announcers call it the “Whirling Dervish” for the win.

WINNERS: The Vaudevillains in 3:30. Fine match to start transitioning the Vaudevillains into a babyface team to match the public’s reaction to their social media efforts.

“Earlier this week” with Becky Lynch to learn about her health. She sprained her hip flexor at Takeover, and subsequent matches made it worse. She needs to take a few weeks off and will return to “N-Becks-T” soon to return to her title hunt.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Can’t say this often enough, but these short pieces that WWE does with injured wrestlers is great. Gives it a real “sports feel” and makes sure that no one cools off while hurt. ]

Baron Corbin to face the “already in the ring” Tucker Knight. Knight is built like Bull Dempsey.

2 – BARON CORBIN vs. TUCKER KNIGHT

Knight doesn’t back away from Corbin, but Corbin smacks him silly, knocks him down, and hits End of Days.

WINNER: Baron Corbin in 0:50. Another squash from Corbin. The audience just is not sure how to react to Corbin. He was positioned as a heel against Rhyno, who then turned heel on Finn Balor. He doesn’t cut promos to explain himself, and he squashes jobbers which originally made him popular.

There’s an argument in William Regal’s office. Enzo Amore, Colin Cassady, and The Vaudebvillains all want to be #1 contenders for the Tag Team Titles. Regal books them next week in a #1 Contender match. Amore tries to negotiate, but a deadly look from Regal shuts him up.

– “Who is Finn Balor” Part 3. He takes about being inspired by fan art. He says he loves being able to inspire kids and artists to exercise his creativity. He shows fan art that kids and fans have given him to Sami Zayn.

[Q2] As a kid he did fan art himself, so he understands. Pictures of Balor’s “demon” paint are shown. Jason Albert talks about how Balor wants to be the best, clips of him practicing. A look back at his debut with Hideo Itami and the crowd going nuts for him. He didn’t realize until that debut that he was so well-known in the U.S. His name is a merging with Irish mythology and his name. Behind the scenes look at him practicing the entrance and how to work with the cameras. Albert talks about how his move set was great, but he needed to learn TV. Triple H with hands-on explaining where to look on his entrance to make great TV.

He talks about returning to Ireland and how much it changed. He admits to being shy and an introvert, but the demon paint allows him to feel more confident and be more outgoing. It isn’t just paint of a show, it allows him to be more aggressive and be a better wrestler. Lots of clips from his most recent Takeover match against Tyler Breeze.

When he left Japan, he didn’t think he would have the chance to seem them again. He can’t wait to face Kevin Owens in Japan for the NXT championship. He puts over the Japanese fans for being a big part of where he is now. He sets a lot of short-term goals, and few long-term goals. Fans of all ages (but especially kids) talk about how much they love Balor. Lynch, in tears, talks about Balor being more deserving than anyone else for this opportunity. Albert loves Balor, looking at them interact it is clear how close they are.

They advertise that you can see all three parts as a single whole later on the WWE Network. That’s exactly how it should be done. This kind of package does a lot to get someone over.

– “Earlier today” – Eva Marie showed off her moves in from of William Regal and Sara Amato (Sara Del Rey) in her first NXT appearance that I know of.

Emma, with a new remix of her song, came out with Dana Brooke for a match. She’s squaring off against Carmella, who left the boys in the back. She cuts a promo on her way out, but she doesn’t get the same support without Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady with her.

3 – CARMELLA vs. EMMA (w/Dana Brooke)

Carmella with a headlock takeover out of the lock-up, but Emma transitions to a leg scissors.

[Q3] More tight mat wrestling. Carmella with a substantial improvement to her in-ring game. Hair pull and a kneelift lets Emma send Carmella to the corner. Head scissors takedown, and Emma ties herself up in the ropes to frustrate Carmella. Cover gets one for Emma. The crowd tries to rally Carmella, who is stuck in Emma’s legs. Brooke heels it up ringside. Carmella gets a boot up in the corner and starts to run Emma over. Thesz Press lets Carmella get a head of steam. Emma picks Carmella’s foot, then slides into the Emma-Lock for the win.

WINNER: Emma in 4:17. Decent-enough match to put over Emma’s heel turn. Carmella has really improved and I like seeing clean wins on NXT.

Backstage, Bull Dempsey is wrecking a vending machine for taking his money. A ref tries to stop him. He is about to throw a chair through it when Regal comes in and makes him take a seat. Regal doesn’t want to hear excuses, and wipes chocolate off Dempsey’s face. Regal talks to him like he’s an alcoholic on a bender. Dempsey looks like he might cry.

Another Finn Balor “The Demon Inside” vignette. The only NXT wrestler who got this much time was Sami Zayn.

“Last week” – Devin Taylor interviews Jason Jordan. Greg Gable comes out to wipe the sweat off of Jordan. Jordan is creeped out. Gable says that Jordan looked like a loser, but isn’t a loser, and Gable wants to help him prove it. Jordan tries to cut off his catchphrase. Jordan tells Taylor he isn’t a loser. She doesn’t look convinced.

Tyler Breeze’s new seasonal residence is Cairo, Egypt. Considering what’s been going on there lately, he may want to pick a new seasonal residence. Already in the ring in Tye Dillenger, “the perfect 10.” “Ten” chants from the crowd.

4 – TYE DILLENGER vs. TYLER BREEZE

Breeze with an armdrag, then he lounges on the ropes, but gets boots up in time to block Dillenger. Dillenger unloads on Breeze in the corner, risking DQ. Dillenger is on fire. Dillenger pretends to take pictures of Breeze as he continues his assault. The crowd seems to be getting behind Dillenger, but Breeze escapes an attack to hit a reverse DDT. Breeze slips out of a suplex attempt to his a quick hurancanrana. Beauty Shot from nowhere for the win.

WINNER: Tyler Breeze in 2:45. Breeze continues to stay strong, as he should. Dillenger looked sharp tonight.

Backstage, Emma and Dana Brooke are fondling the Women’s Championship which is hanging on a locker. Taylor says she is here to interview Sasha Banks. Banks comes in and takes exception to them being there. Banks tells them off and challenges them to a match next week. Emma and Brooke point out that Banks may not be able to get a partner because of how she has treated everyone. Banks vows to find a partner.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Banks was presented as face there, and given the reaction she gets that may be the right approach. But who will partner with her? Someone like Charlotte who already has history with Banks? Eva Marie? A new debut? Someone like Cassie, Alexa Bliss, or Carmella who has been kicking around the bottom of the barrel? Blue Pants? ]

[Q4]

5 – FINN BALOR & SAMOA JOE vs. NXT champion KEVIN OWENS & RHYNO – Tag Team Main Event

Joe and Rhyno start. Boot from Rhyno, but punches from Joe drive Rhyno to the corner. Joe charges Owens who drops off the apron, Rhyno with a cheap shot, but Joe fends off Rhyno. Enziguiri in the corner, then Balor is in for some revenge on Rhyno. Rhyno forces Balor to the corner and Owens gets a piece of him. The announcers talk about the chance of Owens putting Balor in the hospital. Running sunset flip for Owens, then Balor rolls through and dropkicks Balor in the face. Owens starts to manhandle Balor, who gets dumped to the outside.

[ Break ]

Balor is in a tight Owens headlock out of the break. Balor runs into a back elbow, which gets two for Owens. Delayed suplex from Rhyno gets a nearfall. Owens mocks Joe as he beats on Balor. Owens takes Balor to Chinlock City. Balor breaks free, but Owens delivers a shoulder tackle, shoulder tackle, fisherman’s suplex, and then the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Owens with an AA attempt, but Balor slips out, double stomp, and a double tag.

Joe wrecks Rhyno. Running senton for two. Cheap shot from Owens draws Joe’s attention letting Rhyno hit a spinebuster for two. Owens in charges, but he runs into a uranage. Joe wants to superplex Owens into position for a Coup De Grace, but Rhyno knocks Balor down. Owens with the pop-up powerbomb to Joe, but Balor in, runs into a AA attempt, but slips out. Superkick from Owens, Pele Kick from Balor, and Rhyno Gores Owens by mistake. Balor with a hesitation dropkick to Rhyno into Owens, then one for Owens. Coup De Grace, and Balor pins Owens.

WINNERS: Finn Balor & Samoa Joe in 9:30. Really exciting match in the last few minutes, but this felt way too much like a Teddy Long Special for my tastes. That was also way too much contact between Balor and Owens before their title match on Saturday. The thinking is likely that no one will wake up at 5:30 A.M. to watch the match, and that the NXT fans know that no title change is going to happen on a match that no one will watch live outside of Japan.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Some strong wrestling here tonight. The amount of TV time Balor is getting is crazy. He deserves it, and it feels like they are getting ready to slingshot him to the main roster with a monster push. It’s a shame that Balor-Owens is happening at 5:30 a.m. on July 4, considering how strongly it is being promoted.