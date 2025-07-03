AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (7/2): Viewership down 50,000 compared to ten-week average for episode 300, full viewership, key demo, comparisons to past years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night’s (7/2) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 584,000 viewers, compared to 613,000 the prior week and the 736,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 634,000. Additional viewers watch AEW Dynamite on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 688,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 693,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 855,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 854,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.16 rating, compared to 0.15 and 0.22 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.17.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.23 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.23.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.29 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.30

The announced matches and segments were…

Kota Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada

Mercedes Moné vs. Mina Shirakawa – TBS Championship match

MJF vs. Brody King vs. Anthony Bowens vs. AR Fox – 4-Way for #2 spot in Casino Gauntlet at All In

Bandido & Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong vs. Konosuke Takeshita & The Young Bucks – Heroes vs. Villains Trios match

Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Beast Mortos & Dralistico – Heroes vs. Villains Tag Team match

Attendance…

WrestleTix reported that4,613 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 4,865. The arena has a capacity of 11,089 spectators when configured for concerts.

