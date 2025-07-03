TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (7/3): Slamovich vs. Kelly, Cardona vs. Edwards, Wentz vs. Nemeth

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JULY 3, 2025

PITTSBURGH, PA AT UPMC EVENTS CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Clips from last week.

-“Cross the Line” opening.

(1) THE IINSPIRATION (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) vs. TESSA BLANCHARD & VICTORIA CRAWFORD

-Indi Hartwell sat in with the commentary team. The Iinspiration had the early advantage, but Tessa made a comeback to give her team the advantage. The Elegance Brand was shown watching the match on a monitor backstage. The Iinspiration gained the advantage. Indi and Tessa argued at ringside, leaving Crawford to get pinned. Indi and Tessa brawled at ringside before security broke it up.

WINNERS: The Iinspiration in 6:00.

Indi got on the mic and challenged Tessa to a match at Slammiversary. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt said that the Iinspiration would face the Elegance Brand and Indi Hartwell would face Tessa Blanchard at Slammiversary.

-Order 4 walked to the ring. Tasha Steelz got on the mic in the ring while the Great Hands stood on the apron. Tasha called out Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali and they got in the ring. Cedric said that the bitter Ali we see today isn’t the real Ali. He talked about how they dominated 205 Live and how John Cena gave them a standing ovation. Cedric said that Ali encouraged him when he was at his lowest. He said he is there to help.

Ali spoke next. He said he didn’t want Cedric’s help. He said Cedric took everything from him including the Cruiserweight title and a WrestleMania moment. He said he wanted a WrestleMania rematch at Slammiversary so he could beat the one person he never beat.

Cedric accepted. Ali tried to sneak attack him, but Cedric fought him off. The secret service security attacked Cedric, but Cedric and the Great Hands beat them up. Ali left alone. [c]

-Promo video for the Masha vs. Kelly match.

(2) MASHA SLAMOVICH vs. KILLER KELLY — TNA Knockouts World Title match

This was a chain match. McKenzie Mitchell did the in-ring introductions. They traded punches at the start. Masha got an early two count. Kelly pulled Masha into the ringpost to gain the advantage. [c]

Masha dragged Kelly up the ramp and choked her. Kelly suplexed Kelly on the ramp. Back in the ring, they traded punches. Masha landed a series of kicks. Kelly came back with kicks of her own and got a two count. Masha gave Kelly the Snow Plow for a two count. Kelly gave Masha a Death Valley Driver and a dropkick for a two count. Masha choked Kelly with the chain and Kelly tapped.

WINNER: Masha Slamovich in 12:00.

After the match, Fatal Influence from NXT attacked Masha. Jayce Jayne picked up the TNA Knockouts Title and threw it down. Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside ran in for the save.

(D.L.’s Take: It seems odd to start the feud with a chain match, but it appears this might be the end of the feud. Seems like there is still mileage though. I suppose we’re on to an NXT vs. TNA Knockouts feud. Good match.)

-The Northern Armory had a discussion backstage. Eric Young said that the Armory embarrassed him by losing to the Hardys. He asked if they are with him or against him. He told the Armory to prove that they would do whatever it takes.

-Trey Miguel, Xia Brookside, and AJ Francis were featured on the Injury Report. [c]

-Mike Santana backstage promo. He said the people made themselves heard and he got put into the title match at Slammiversary. He talked about how much the match meant to him. He said he was not going to Slammiversary to lose. He vowed to walk out as TNA Champion.

(3) MATT CARDONA vs. EDDIE EDWARDS (w/Alisha Edwards)

Cardona had the early advantage. Eddie came back with punches. Cardona connected with the Re-Boot. Alisha grabbed Cardona’s foot. Eddie gave Cardona the Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Alisha set Eddie’s ring in the corner. Eddie put the ring on, but Brian Myers ran to the ring to discourage him from using it. Cardona rolled up Eddie for the pin. Eddie and Myers argued afterwards.

WINNER: Matt Cardona in 3:00.

The lights went out and Dark State from NXT appeared. They attacked Cardona in the ring. The System walked to the back. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: Match was basically a set up to continue the Cardona/Myers saga. It certainly was a surprise to see Dark State. Time will tell if this was just a one-time appearance or the start of an angle.)

-Footage from the break showed that the Hometown Man had been attacked. Sami Callihan called for help.

-Video package on Leon Slater. He talked about growing up as a wrestling fan, as old footage was shown. Clips were shown of his early days up until the present. He said he was living his dream. Slater talked about how his mom inspired him and he wanted to make her proud. A very well done piece.

-Steve Maclin celebrated with the fans and joined the commentary team.

(4) JAKE SOMETHING vs. MANCE WARNER (w/Steph De Lander)

Jake dropped Mance with a clothesline early. Steph grabbed Jake’s leg and Mance attacked Jake from behind. Mance punched Jake. Jake leveled Mance with a forearm shot. Jake squared off with Maclin. Mance got in Maclin’s face. Mance moved and Jake ran into Maclin. Maclin attacked both wrestlers to cause a DQ. Security broke up the fight. [c]

WINNER: No contest in 4:00.

-Backstage, security broke up a fight between Maclin, Warner, and Something. Maclin agreed to put this title on the line against both wrestlers.

(5) ZACHARY WENTZ (w/Myron Reed) vs. NIC NEMETH (w/Ryan Nemeth)

Wentz was a replacement for his partner Trey Miguel, who was announced as injured. Hannifan said that Reed, an original Rascal, was there since Trey is injured. Wentz got an early two count. Wentz did a dive onto Ryan Nemeth at ringside. Nic used the distraction to throw Wentz into the ringside steps. [c]

Wentz and Nic traded punches. Nic got the Famouser for a two count. They traded offense. Ryan tripped Wentz, and Wentz did a dive on him. Nic used the distraction to give Wentz a superkick and a Danger Zone for the pin. [c]

WINNER: Nic Nemeth in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The match had good action. No word on how long Trey will be out.)

-Clips from this week’s NXT of Mike Santana helping Joe Hendry to defeat Wes Lee.

-The show closed with the debut of Frankie Kazarian’s new talk segment, The King’s Speech. His guests were Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana. Hendry came out first, followed by Santana, then Trick. Frankie said Slammiversary would not be a feel-good story for Hendry or Santana. Trick bragged that he beat Hendry and Santana, and he would do it again.

Frankie asked Hendry a question, but he pulled the mic. He did the same with Santana, but Santana grabbed the mic back. He said he wasn’t here to sing corny songs or be a wack rapper. He said he was there to be the very best. He said he would bring TNA back to its essence and win the world title.

Hendry insulted Trick. He said he respected Santana, but the fans still chant “We believe!” Trick said they were both lying all night and they hadn’t delivered on their promises. He said he was the only one telling the truth because he took over the brand and took their fans.

Frankie said that outside of himself, Trick was the only person worthy of holding the TNA World Title. Trick attacked Hendry and Santana from behind and a brawl broke out. Trick and Frankie left Santana and Hendry laying. Trick and Frankie shook hands as fans booed.