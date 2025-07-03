News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 7/3 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): CM Punk’s Thuganomics, AEW All In hype, review of Barry Horowitz autobiography, UFC, ZSJ’s title win, more (106 min.)

July 3, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller features analysis of these topics:

  • Analysis of WWE Smackdown the night before Night of Champions including C.M. Punk’s Thuganomics performance
  • A review of WWE Raw following NOC
  • Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including the big developments in All In hype
  • Analysis of Zack Sabre Jr.’s IWGP Title win
  • A review of UFC 371 and a preview of the next UFC event
  • A review of the new Barry Horowitz autobiography

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025