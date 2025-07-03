VIP PODCAST 7/3 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): CM Punk’s Thuganomics, AEW All In hype, review of Barry Horowitz autobiography, UFC, ZSJ’s title win, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller features analysis of these topics:
- Analysis of WWE Smackdown the night before Night of Champions including C.M. Punk’s Thuganomics performance
- A review of WWE Raw following NOC
- Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including the big developments in All In hype
- Analysis of Zack Sabre Jr.’s IWGP Title win
- A review of UFC 371 and a preview of the next UFC event
- A review of the new Barry Horowitz autobiography
