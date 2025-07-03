VIP PODCAST 7/3 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Does CM Punk realize how bad the last few weeks have been? Why are fans turning on Cody? Hunchbacks, Sheamus, more (50 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- The Hunchbacks gimmick
- Did Taz introduce tapping out in pro wrestling?
- Marc Mero’s finishers
- Why are fans slowly turning on Cody Rhodes?
- If Cody Rhodes turns, when should it be and under what circumstances?
- What was the intent of WWE when it comes to C.M. Punk’s treatment over the past two weeks?
- Do wrestlers get a bonus for going to Saudi Arabia?
- Is Punk aware how bad the last few weeks have been for his brand?
- Should UFC use more catchy nicknames for fighters with names that are hard to pronounce or just aren’t catchy?
- Was Jon Moxley’s use of a chain on Hangman Page going overboard as Wade thought?
- Evaluating Sheamus’s career and how his retirement tour could go?
- Who on WWE’s roster would be worse at rapping than C.M. Punk?
