VIP PODCAST 7/3 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Does CM Punk realize how bad the last few weeks have been? Why are fans turning on Cody? Hunchbacks, Sheamus, more (50 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

The Hunchbacks gimmick

Did Taz introduce tapping out in pro wrestling?

Marc Mero’s finishers

Why are fans slowly turning on Cody Rhodes?

If Cody Rhodes turns, when should it be and under what circumstances?

What was the intent of WWE when it comes to C.M. Punk’s treatment over the past two weeks?

Do wrestlers get a bonus for going to Saudi Arabia?

Is Punk aware how bad the last few weeks have been for his brand?

Should UFC use more catchy nicknames for fighters with names that are hard to pronounce or just aren’t catchy?

Was Jon Moxley’s use of a chain on Hangman Page going overboard as Wade thought?

Evaluating Sheamus’s career and how his retirement tour could go?

Who on WWE’s roster would be worse at rapping than C.M. Punk?

