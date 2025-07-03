FREE PODCAST 7/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Maitland: Return of Kenny Omega, Bucks put up EVP status, Jet Speed won’t stay down, Hangman-Mox stip set (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Maitland to discuss the July 2 edition of AEW Dynamite including the triumphant return of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks put up EVP status after Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland raise the stakes, Jet Speed won’t stay down, Hangman Page-Jon Moxley match stip set, and more with live chat and email interactions.

