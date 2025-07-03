WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT (7/2): Jamar Hampton vs. Edris Enofe, Jin Tala vs. Layla Diggs, Baylor & Smokes & Drake vs. Wilde & Del Toro & Dorado, plus Natayla, Thatcher

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

JULY 2, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

-A video package of The Vanity Project’s recent antics aired, culminating in their match with the LWO tonight.

-Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone ran down tonight’s card, including the Kali Armstrong vs. Natalya contract signing.

(1) JAMAR HAMPTON vs. EDRIS ENOFE

Enofe wore a ring jacket that would have made “Exotic” Adrian Street proud. The story here was Hampton standing up for Dante Chen, who got thumped on by Enofe last week. Enofe gave Hampton a little shove in the corner, but Hampton shoved back harder, knocking Enofe on his unicorn-colored backside. He missed a big dropkick and ate a clothesline from Enofe, then got stomped on about six times.

Enofe slowed the pace with a rear chinlock, but Hampton stood up out of it and tried to mount some offence, but it was extremely short-lived. Hampton caught Enofe in mid-air and back body-dropped him. He dove onto him with a big splash for a near-fall. Enofe elbowed his way out of a fireman’s carry. Both men took it to the ring apron, where Enofe hung Hampton’s throat across the top turnbuckle. He followed that up with a neckbreaker for the win.

WINNER: Edris Enofe at 5:48

(Miller’s Take. Hampton looks like he’s carved out of stone. Enofe is no physical slouch, either. Fine length, given Hampton’s inexperience. It was a tight, tidy little match.)

Evolve Prime Minister Stevie Turner was in the back with the LWO. They said they wanted to get a look at the talent that’s going to springboard from Evolve to the main roster. [c]

-Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel talked about how they came up with the name for their team. Jones was getting some coffee (imagine that) and asked Cartwheel if he wanted a drip. He said he already had too much adrenaline in his body. Thus, the name “Adrenaline Drip”. I like it.

(2) LAYLA DIGGS vs. JIN TALA

Rosenberg mentioned that this match was supposed to be Diggs vs. Aria Bennett, but the mystery assailant attacked Bennett. Hammerlocks, headlock takedowns, and headscissors preceded a handshake between the two ladies. Diggs did some type of fancy move on the ropes that looked a bit clunky. Tala went to work on Diggs’s shoulder. She got a two-count after a backbreaker, then trapped her arms behind her back with her legs. That was innovative. Diggs fired up and connected with her running handstand into a tackle in the corner. Tala took the win when Diggs submitted to a unique armbar variation.

WINNER: Jin Tala at 4:35

(Miller’s Take: Diggs has a great look but definitely needs more seasoning. Tala looked good and showed good ring psychology. Quick and to the point.)

-Chuey Martinez conducted a ringside interview with Tala. He questioned her about a brief moment when she pulled her opponent’s hair. She said she was just doing what she was taught in LFG. She said she’s been kicking ass all over Evolve. Martinez asked what that meant. She said collecting wins and told him to keep up. Chuey looked offended. Well, ask a stupid question…

-The Vanity Project was in the locker room. They were bragging about what they were going to do to the LWO. [c]

-Stevie Turner stood behind a table and two chairs that were set up in the ring. Kali Armstrong made her ring entrance, followed by Natalya. They both sat down as Turner told Armstrong her very first title defense was against the BOAT, Natalya. Armstrong said she was fully aware of who Natalya was, that she was a living legend, and immediately signed the contract.

Natalya called Kali a difference maker, but said she’s been very rude from the moment she presented her with the championship. Armstrong begged to differ, saying she didn’t like the way Natalya was eyeballing the belt or the way she stole the pin last week. She said this is Evolve and it’s her show. Natalya said she’s so tired of hearing everyone talk about what it’s like to carry a division. She stood up and raised her voice, saying Armstrong had no idea what it’s like to carry a division on her shoulders for 18 years. She said Evolve needed a champion who would be a leader, not an entitled, spoiled brat. They stood up and faced off. Armstrong took a swing, but Natalya ducked it and locked her into a sharpshooter. Armstrong tapped numerous times before Natalya released the hold.

-Timothy Thatcher walked up to Sean Legacy in the locker room and told him to stop putting himself in stupid positions like he did with that gauntlet match against The Vanity Project. Legacy took his words to heart but warned him about Keanu Carver. Thatcher said he didn’t care how big and strong Carver was, he wasn’t going to let him disrespect the ID program.

-Keanu Carver was lifting weights in the back and said he was going to bury Thatcher.

-Chantel Monroe put herself over and said she wasn’t going to lower herself for the Evolve women’s division. She said the Evolve championship would soon be around her perfect little waist.

(3) BRAD BAYLOR & RICKY SMOKES & JACKSON DRAKE (w/Bryce Donovan & Zayda Steel) vs. LINCE DORADO & CRUZ DEL TORO & JOAQUIN WILDE

Smokes and Dorado started the match. They started out slow, but then picked up the pace with multiple tags between the teams. The LWO showed off their lucha skills against Swipe Right. All six men entered the ring to face off before they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Baylor was in control of Wilde. The heel team cut off the ring and isolated Wilde with quick tags and effective teamwork. Wilde escaped long enough to make the hot tag to Dorado, who cleaned house with lightning-quick offense. Drake rolled out to the floor, but was taken down with a flip dive over the top rope by Dorado.

Del Toro took the tag and went to work on Drake. He rolled Drake around the ring twice before getting a two-count. Drake appeared to be bleeding from the mouth. The action really picked up here, with all six men taking turns hitting big moves. Dorado stood on the top rope with Drake and hit a beautiful standing Frankensteiner onto Drake, who landed on his partners in the ring. The LWO dove through the ropes onto Swipe Right on the floor. Dorado hit a shooting star press onto Drake for the pin.

WINNERS: Lince Dorado & Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde at 11:16.

(Miller’s Take: I think I sprained my fingers trying to keep up with this match. As expected, fast and furious action with these six. Definitely a crowd-pleaser. The announcers pondered the possibility of Dorado now being the number one contender after pinning the Evolve champ.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The highlight of the night for me was actually the contract signing. Kali Armstrong isn’t too shabby on the stick, but Natalya was excellent here. Speaking of the microphone, Jin Tala needs a little more work in this department, as her short interview with Chuey was a bit discombobulated. Only three matches tonight. Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone continue to be one of the best announce teams in all of WWE. They really play well off each other. With talented teams like Swipe Right, The LWO, Adrenaline Drip, and High Ryze, how much longer will it be before Evolve introduces a tag team championship? See you all next Tuesday for NXT and Happy 4th of July to everyone!