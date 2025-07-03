WWE RAW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Iyo vs. Rhea, Gunther vs. Punk vs. Rollins vs. Knight, Lyra vs. Bayley, Breakker & Reed vs. Sami & Penta, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With Night of Champions now behind us, we saw all the fallout from it happen this week on Raw. After screwing C.M. Punk once again, Seth Rollins interrupted World Heavyweight Champion Gunther’s promo to remind him of the power he holds with the Money in the Bank briefcase. However, Punk quickly interrupted this to get revenge on Rollins. Despite getting a small taste of it, Rollins escaped through the crowd. While Rollins thought he was safe from the clutches of Punk, he was greeted in the concourse by another foe with scores to settle with him and his stable.

On top of his never-ending saga with Rollins, a tense confrontation with Gunther that followed all this is a sign that Punk may have another potential feud on the horizon. In addition to that, we had a huge Women’s World Title match made official for Evolution, the crowning of new World Tag Team Champions, as well as a hot tag team main event. With both Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution set for the weekend of July 12-13, this week’s Raw gave us much to look forward to for that weekend.

Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley

Latest Developments:

On the March 3 Raw, Iyo Sky defeated Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship after Rhea allowed herself to be distracted by Bianca Belair at ringside. Despite losing the title, Rhea was eventually added to the Iyo and Bianca match for the title at WrestleMania. At Wrestlemania, both Rhea and Bianca came up short as Iyo hit the Over the Moonsault onto Bianca to retain her title. On the May 12 Raw, Iyo teamed with Rhea as they defeated Roxanne Perez and Giulia in the show’s main event. After the match as Rhea raised Iyo’s hand, Rhea pointed at the title and let Iyo know that she was coming for it.

This week, Rhea opened the show to cut a promo about the upcoming Evolution PLE before she was interrupted by Iyo. Iyo told Rhea that you can’t have Evolution without her and that she’s not on top without the title. She then said Adam Pearce told her she can choose who she defends the title against at Evolution and that she wants to defend it against the best, which is her. Rhea said if that’s what she wants, then she’ll stop at nothing to get the title back. She ended the promo by warning Iyo that whatever happens at Evolution is what she asked for and agreed to the match.

Analysis:

While very brief, this segment did what it needed to do. For as big of a match as this is, it feels like it should have a longer build and be saved for a bigger event like Summerslam. As great as it is that we’re getting this match, it feels very rushed. Considering that Evolution is less than two weeks away, it’s odd that they waited until now to start making matches such as this one for it. While it’ll probably still be a good show in the end, this rush in the build up for it combined with the fact that it’s happening so close to Summerslam is making it not feel like that big of an event.

Shockingly, this is going to be Iyo’s first title defense and match on a PLE since WrestleMania. For as much momentum as she had coming out of that win, she’s barely been featured on Raw since. As great as Iyo is, all of this feels like it’s leading to Rhea regaining the title. In addition to Rhea being the bigger star, it’s just obvious that Iyo isn’t as much of a priority to them despite the fact that she’s the champion. While putting the title back on Rhea isn’t a bad thing, it’s disappointing to see the way WWE dropped the ball with Iyo’s title reign.

Grade: B-

New Day vs. Finn Balor & J.D. McDonagh

Latest developments:

On the December 16 Raw, Finn Balor & J.D. McDonagh’s six-month reign as World Tag Team Champions ended as they lost the titles to the War Raiders. At WrestleMania, the War Raiders lost the titles to the New Day. Last week, New Day came into Adam Pearce’s office to talk to him about an idea they had for a new photo shoot. Pearce responded by saying he wanted to talk to them about a match for their titles against Finn & J.D. Pearce made the title match official for this week as a furious Kofi & Xavier left his office.

The titles were on the line this week in a match where J.D. hit Xavier with a Springboard Moonsault outside the ring but when he went for one inside the ring, Xavier put his feet up. Finn got the bling tag as J.D. held Xavier down for Finn to do the Coup De Grace, but Finn accidentally hit J.D. with it as Xavier moved out of the way. New Day took the advantage and hit Finn with the Midnight Hour, but Finn kicked out. JD later tagged in again and hit Xavier with a Spanish Fly, but Kofi interrupted the count. After taking Kofi out with the Sling Blade outside the ring, Finn tagged in as JD hit a Moonsault onto Xavier and he followed that with the Coup De Grace to win the match and regain the titles.

Analysis:

Despite how dead the tag team division has felt on Raw, this match was a prime example of how good it could be if it were made a priority. This was perhaps the best World Tag Team Title match on Raw since the match where Finn & JD lost the titles back in December. Despite both teams being heels, this match still worked as the Judgment Day was cheered heavily by the audience. Considering that and the whole storyline with Judgment Day right now, Finn & JD regaining the titles was the right outcome. For how much they’ve teased issues among the members of Judgment Day over the last few months, this win combined with the fact that everyone in it has a title now is a sign that they still have some mileage left.

Now that Kofi & Xavier have lost the titles, it’s hard to figure out where they go from here. Just like WWE dropped the ball with Iyo’s title reign, they really dropped the ball with the New Day’s heel turn. In hindsight, Kofi & Xavier should’ve just split up when they were building all that tension between them as at least it would’ve been something new for them. Even having the tag titles didn’t make them feel any more important as they’ve really felt like just another heel tag team. From how hot that angle was when they turned on Big E, how quickly the heat they had coming out of it fizzled out is something that needs to be studied.

Grade: B+

Gunther vs. C.M. Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. L.A. Knight

Latest developments:

In the closing moments of the Money in the Bank Ladder match, Seth Rollins Curb Stomped L.A. Knight after he had been attacked by Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker as he then retrieved the briefcase to win the match. Over the next two weeks, Knight gained a measure of revenge as he got involved in both Breakker & Reed’s King of the Ring first round matches. On the June 20 Smackdown, Knight was put out of commission following multiple Tsunami’s by Reed. At Night of Champions, Seth Rollins interrupted the WWE Championship match between John Cena and C.M. Punk in an attempt to cash in his briefcase. After his cash in was stopped by Cena, Rollins later Curb Stomped Punk and that allowed Cena to pin him to retain the title.

This week as World Heavyweight Champion Gunther was in the ring cutting a promo and asked who would be next for him after he defeated Goldberg at Saturday Night’s Main Event, he was interrupted by Rollins. After Gunter mocked him for failing to cash in at Night of Champions, Rollins claimed he only went to Night of Champions to keep Punk from winning the title. Punk then came out and the two of them brawled until Rollins ran away through the crowd. Punk then bumped into Gunther as he walked away and then pushed him down as he told him to stay out of his business. As Rollins mocked Punk in the concourse, L.A. Knight appeared behind him and then attacked him before Rollins threw a drink in his face and ran away. Later in the night, it was announced that Knight and Rollins will face each other at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Analysis:

This segment really teased multiple different feuds all at once. For something that started with Gunther just cutting another promo on Goldberg, this all turned chaotic really fast. From Gunther-Rollins, Rollins-Punk, Rollins-Knight, and Gunther-Punk, we have endless possibilities as we head into Summerslam. Of everything that happened here, what stood out most was the way Knight suddenly appeared behind Rollins in the concourse before he attacked him and also Punk shoving down Gunther. This all seems like it’s leading to a Triple Threat between Gunther, Rollins, and Punk at Summerslam or possibly a Four Way with Knight being added in.

Considering the upcoming match between Knight and Rollins at Saturday Night’s Main Event and the brief confrontation between Punk and Knight backstage later on, the four-way match feels more likely. That would be the better idea as it not only has the potential to be a great match, it’s also something we haven’t seen in a while. As the Rollins and Punk feud has grown stale recently, having them in a match like this with two other people to play off would be much better use of both of them than just another singles match. From everything we saw here, it’s clear that all of this is going to play out even further during and after the Gunther and Goldberg match at SNME. While a cash in probably won’t happen, a major angle to escalate this storyline on that night seems inevitable.

Grade: B

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

Latest developments:

Three weeks ago, Bayley returned and attacked women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch as revenge for attacking her during WrestleMania weekend. Last week, Becky defended her title against Bayley in a match where Lyra Valkyria attempted to help Bayley up from the chairs she was buried under by Becky to keep her from being counted out. Becky hit Lyra and then provoked her into hitting her back before Bayley rebounded and attacked Becky. As Bayley went for a top rope Elbow Drop, Lyra attacked Becky and the match ended via disqualification. Losing the match due to Lyra’s interference, Bayley argued with Lyra as Becky stood outside the ring holding the title with a smile on her face.

This week as Bayley was being interviewed backstage, she was interrupted by Lyra as the two of them argued before Adam Pearce got between them and announced that they would face each other in a Number One Contender’s match later in the night. As the match went on, Lyra hit Bayley with a Gutwrench Powerbomb for a near fall. After attempting each of their finishers with no success, they exchanged roll ups that each of them kicked out of. Lyra then fell back onto Bayley for a pin, but her shoulders were also down as the referee counted three. The match was ruled a draw by the referee, and the two of them brawled all over ringside and into the crowd before officials separated them.

Analysis:

There was no one in their right mind that expected this match to have a clear outcome. With that aside, the way the outcome played out still fell flat. Having Becky interfere and attack Bayley and Lyra would’ve made more sense than having them do a double pin the way they did here. To no surprise, this is all leading to a Three Way involving all three women. Although it hasn’t been announced for Evolution yet, it feels inevitable that it’ll happen there.

Much like the Iyo and Rhea match, this Three Way involving all three women also feels very rushed. With this feud still as hot as it is, there’s no way that it all gets blown off at Evolution. From how it looks now, the real match to watch with these three women where it really feels like a big deal will likely be at Summerslam. Although this initially felt like a feud to establish Lyra and could still turn out that way, the way she’s been coming off lately in her interactions with Bayley have made her less likable compared to her past interactions with Becky. As much as this week was a bit of a step down for this storyline, it isn’t anything that they can’t rebound from.

Grade: C

Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed vs. Sami Zayn & Penta

Latest developments:

Ever since Seth Rollins formed a new stable along with Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, and later Bronson Reed, one of their main targets has been Sami Zayn. In addition to Sami, Penta has recently become a target of theirs ever since Money in the Bank. As Breakker gave an unfair assist to Reed during his King of the Ring 1st round match two weeks ago, Sami & later Penta attacked Breakker to keep him from interfering any further. Last week, Breakker defeated Penta with a Spear in mid-air and Rollins told Penta after the match that that was his one warning to stay out of their way. Last Saturday at Night of Champions as Rollins, Breakker, & Reed interfered in the WWE Championship match, Sami & Penta came out and once again took out Breakker & Reed.

This week, Sami & Penta went against Reed & Breakker in the show’s main event. After both Sami & Penta did the Penta Walk, they leaped over the top rope onto Reed & Breakker simultaneously. Breakker later hit Penta with a top rope Frankensteiner and Reed followed this with a Sit Down Powerbomb, but Sami interrupted the count. After a missed Tsunami attempt from Reed allowed Penta to tag in Sami, Sami impressively lifted Reed up for a Suplex. Despite that, Breakker nailed Sami immediately after with a Spear to pick up the win. Breakker hit Penta with a Spear after the match and as Reed went for a Tsunami on Sami, Jey Uso came out with a chair as he hit Breakker in the back with several times and then threw the chair in Reed’s face as he stood tall with Sami & Penta to end the show.

Analysis:

Much like the tag title match earlier in the show, this was another example of how fun tag team wrestling can be. With the four men involved in this match, it’s not hard to see why this match was as great as it was. In addition to the incredible action we got here, this match gave us the right outcome. With the momentum Rollins and this new stable with Breakker & Reed have right now, they need to keep picking up impressive wins like the one they got in this match. As popular as Sami & Penta are, they didn’t lose anything by losing here.

With Jey Uso coming in to make the save after the match, it brings up the question of where he fits into all of this. Now that he isn’t the champion anymore and doesn’t seem like he’s going to be in the title picture any time soon, a feud with this stable would be the next best thing to keep him at the top of the card. Jey getting involved here could possibly lead to a tag team match at Summerslam. As Sami & Penta have already lost to Breakker & Reed and it would be too predictable to have one of them as his partner, this could create a scenario where Jey’s partner ends up being a returning Roman Reigns. As Reigns hasn’t been seen since he was attacked by Breakker & Rollins the night after WrestleMania, a match where he teams with his cousin for the chance at revenge would be the perfect storyline to bring him back for.

Grade: A

Rusev vs. Sheamus

For the first time in over a decade, Rusev and Sheamus went one on one this week. Despite Sheamus mounting a comeback that saw him hit Rusev with 15 Beats of the Bodhran and two hard running knees to the face, it still wasn’t enough to put Rusev away. After escaping from the Accolade by falling out of the ring with Rusev on his back, Sheamus hit him with the Brogue Kick in which Rusev barely made it back in the ring to avoid being counted out. As they both fought on the apron, Rusev exposed a part of the turnbuckle and rammed Sheamus throat first into it. This allowed Rusev to finish him off with the Machka Kick to get the win.

Analysis:

As expected, both of these men beat the hell out of each other here. Considering he just returned to the company, Rusev picking up the win was the right outcome. For as good as this match was, the way the finish happened made it clear that we’re going to see it again. Although a double count out finish also could’ve worked to keep the feud going as it almost looked like it was going to happen, Rusev winning underhandedly was better as it gave us an actual winner and signaled that there’s still unfinished business between these two. Sheamus and Rusev really work well together as we clearly saw here and to have this feud continue throughout the summer will give them both something worth sinking their teeth into.