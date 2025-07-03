WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is this new compilation of returns and debuts worth your time?

In WWE, no month is ever the same. Everything is constantly changing, so the company may look different than just a few months ago. That’s because there are no weeks oﬀ for WWE programming. It’s always on every week without a break. There are title changes, unfortunate injuries and releases, call ups from NXT, incredible returns, and amazing debuts that constantly shake up the landscape of WWE’s main roster.

Just in the first six months of 2025 there has been major roster movement that has had a huge impact on WWE programming as a whole. To recognize that nothing ever stays the same in WWE for very long, the WWE YouTube channel added another video to their WWE Playlist series. With half of 2025 already over, this video focuses on the debuts and returns that happened during the first half of the year. It’ll get people noticing how fast things truly change in WWE.

This was a good video showcasing how much talent comes in throughout the year in WWE. Across Raw, Smackdown, and the PLE’s, there are constant debuts and returns that happen in pivotal moments throughout WWE programming. Sometimes, wrestlers debut or return in the Royal Rumble, where the winner gets a title match at WrestleMania. Other times, they make their presence felt in the middle of a match, where they help someone win or lose.

For instance, The Wyatt Sicks returning had led to a division-wide revolt against them. R-Truth returning has led to a more serious version of himself that many fans that only are familiar with WWE have never really seen before.

Debuts and returns can be a good thing in terms of new matches. But they also lead to massive implications when it comes to character development and storylines.

Overall, this was a great video showing the amount of change WWE goes through over a monthly basis. There’s no guarantee that the structure of Raw and Smackdown at a certain date will be the same even two weeks later. There are constant changes, such as injuries, debuts, and returns that aﬀect the plans of multiple wrestlers at any time.

WWE is always looking for the next great angle and wrestling match, so shaking things up consistently allows for those moments to happen. So many integral wrestlers right now such as Aleister Black, J.C. Mateo, Penta, and Rey Fenix weren’t even with the company at the start of the year.

Some wrestlers like Fraxiom, Giulia, Jordynne Grace, and Stephanie Vaquer started the year in NXT. The constant movement gives new opportunities on the main roster that leads to new fans. It’ll be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the second half of this year.

https://youtu.be/o423q3pGeYU?si=HRERkEsP4N3bP3pZ