10 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (6/1/2015): Seth Rollins seethes at something Roman Reigns said to him, Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt, plus Triple H, Kevin Owens, John Cena, Mark Henry

The following report originally published 10 years ago here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

JUNE 1, 2015

SAN ANTONIO, TEX. AT AT&T CENTER

LIVE ON USA NETWORK

BY WADE KELLER, EDITOR (James Caldwell contributed to this report)

[HOUR ONE]

Raw opened with a video package containing a dramatic re-telling of the Dusty Finish story last night at Elimination Chamber. Dean Ambrose celebrated with the WWE Title, but Seth Rollins was declared still WWE World champion. Dean left with the title belt, though, and now he has until the start of Raw to return the belt to its rightful owner(s).

Michael Cole introduced the show as being live from AT&T Center in San Antonio.

(WK Reax: I suspect if it weren’t for David Robinson and Tim Duncan, WWE would have barely mentioned San Antonio during this show given their snobbishness when it comes to non-top 12 markets.)

Triple H’s music played to bring out a very mad bunch of heels. Out came Hunter, Stephanie McMahon, and Rollins without his title belt. In the back-row were Kane and J&J Security. On commentary, Michael Cole, JBL, and Booker T talked about how Dean has “absconded with the championship last night and no one has seen or heard from Dean Ambrose since.” Then, in the line of the night, Booker said, “As far as I’m concerned, Dean Ambrose won that championship match last night.” Cole hid his frustration with Booker’s lack of knowledge that Dean actually did win as he smoothly said, “Well, he did win the match via disqualification, but that means that Seth is still the champion.” JBL called it a felony. Booker said possession is nine-tenths of the law. Booker got really testy and pointed at JBL and sharply told JBL, “You should know that. You should know that!”

(WK Reax: I get that Dean is a babyface and Seth is such a weasel, that it’s a day where theft is celebrated as being wonderful, but it feels so arbitrary to have babyface announcers defending the theft rather than staying a bit more neutral and focusing instead on how they’re going to maybe feel a little guilty in enjoying Seth’s bad mood tonight.)

In the ring, Stephanie said Dean Ambrose stole the WWE Title last night, but he is not the WWE Champion. Seth, with arms folded, no-sold a “You Sold Out” chant since he was so mad. Seth stood with his arms crossed pouting. When the crowd chants didn’t sync up, Stephanie hilariously said, “People, get your chants together.” She then called Dean a kleptomaniac and ran down Ambrose’s list of offenses and said he is hardly Superstar material, then asked what they’re going to do about Ambrose. Fine him? Suspend him? Maybe just get rid of him all together?

Hunter said they’re not going to do any of that. He said while Ambrose might be crazy, but he’s not stupid. He said he gave him to the start of Raw to return the belt. Apparently 7:05 CT counts as “the beginning of Raw” still. He said now is the time to crawl out of the hole somewhere in the arena and return the belt. The crowd filled the space with “Justin Bieber” chants, prompting Hunter to say, “First of all, shut up. Second of all, I’m waiting.” He then screamed: “Dean Ambrose, get your ass out here now!” Instead of Ambrose’s music playing, The Shield’s music played to bring out Roman Reigns on the stage. Reigns was total babyface taking his time interacting with the fans on the way down to ringside. Big smiles on kid’s faces. Cole said, “That’s not exactly Dean Ambrose.” I’d say it’s not even approximately Dean Ambrose.

Reigns had a big smile at ringside to counter the frowns in the ring. He then slid into the ring and surveyed the scene. Reigns said while the Authority doesn’t seem happy to see him, it sounds like San Antonio is. He then noted to Hunter that Dean Ambrose is not here. And he may never come back. (The crowd seemed deflated by that proclamation by trusted babyface Reigns that Ambrose might not be on the show.) Unless, Reigns said, Ambrose gets his title re-match at Money in the Bank. But, not just any re-match; he said he wants a ladder match. That way there is no confusion; whoever has the title will be the WWE World Hvt. Champion.

Stephanie interrupted, her mic not working well and giving high-pitched feedback, saying they will not negotiate with low-lifes like Ambrose and Reigns. Reigns said she might want to consider the offer because Ambrose beat Rollins last night. Rollins shouted back: “He did not beat me! I am still WWE World Hvt. Champion.” The crowd answered with a “You got beat” chant. Reigns smirked, then paced the ring. Reigns said he doesn’t think Seth is as good as he thinks he is. He noted Dean beat him and he’s beaten him. And he’s only champ because Mommy & Daddy (Steph & Hunter) are protecting him. Reigns added that he has “the tiniest security team of all time.” He said he used to be cool in The Shield, but he might be the worst WWE Champion. Ever. Seth could barely hear those words without exploding.

Despite Stephanie trying to calm him down, Rollins, the hot-head, said Ambrose has the match. He can have the re-match. Seth said he wants to prove that he is the Undisputed WWE Champion and he doesn’t need The Authority, his crack security staff, or “a seven-foot piece of crap” (Kane). Reigns just smirked as Rollins kept ranting and raving, ignoring Hunter trying to calm him down. Seth eventually threw down the mic and left the ring in a huff.

Once Seth took off, Stephanie stepped up to Reigns, telling him to wipe that smirk off his face. Hunter stepped in before things got heated, then dressed down Reigns, reminding him that he’s in the MITB ladder match in two weeks – the same match that ruined his hopes and dreams at WrestleMania when Seth cashed in on him. He said Reigns is in that match. For now. He said if Reigns loses a match tonight, then he’s out of the MITB ladder match. And just so there’s no long, drawn-out anticipation, he’s going to go backstage and find an opponent for Reigns right now. Hunter led the troops out of the ring as Reigns hung out in the ring unmoved by Hunter’s threat.

(WK Reax: Reigns was more likable here than just about any other Raw appearance. It helped he got under Seth’s skin so easily and seemed to enjoy it so much. Seth’s reaction to being called the worst champion ever was great. I do wonder, though, if that adds to undercutting any cred Seth has a champion, which I think is hurting him. There’s almost nothing good said about Seth on WWE TV. Usually heel champions are praised for being great, but just a notch less than the lead babyfaces, thus they shamefully cheat. In Seth’s case, they treat him like a prelim guy propped by those he surrounds himself with. It hurts his drawing power.) [c]

A graphic showed six wrestlers announced for the MITB match, but if Roman loses this match, he’s replaced.

(1) ROMAN REIGNS vs. WADE BARRETT

Barrett was chosen by The Authority to try to take away Roman’s MITB slot, even though Barrett has been a big loser since winning King of the Ring. Booker Wisdom: “I’m gonna tell you right now, Wade Barrett is a guy that’s going to have to beat Roman Reigns because he’s not going to lose on his own.” Huh?

(WK Reax: I’m beginning to wonder if Booker T is a real person or just a computer voice added to the show spewing random phrases with wrestlers’ names inserted.) [c]

Barrett had Reigns in a chinlock after the break.Booker Wisdom: “This is a championship match anywhere in the world.” Huh? Eventually, Reigns ducked a Bullhammer after an eye rake and hit a spear to win.

WINNER: Reigns at 14:07.

(WK Reax: It was a boost for Barrett to last so long with Reigns even in losing, I suppose. It lasted so long because he held onto a chinlock so long.)

The announcers stressed that winning MITB virtually guarantees you’ll become champion. Then they threw to freeze-frames of the Kevin Owens win over John Cena. [c]

Backstage Triple H and Steph mock-congratulated Reigns, then told him he had to wrestle against Mark Henry. Reigns closed his eyes and breathed deep.

Smiling Byron Saxton interviewed Nikki Bella in the most generic interview ever. It was so generic, you knew it was a set up for something else. As she said, “The exciting part is I am looking forward to anything and everything. I am so proud of what I’ve accomplished as Divas Champion and so honored to be part of the Divas Division.” In walked Paige who challenged Nikki. Nikki accepted and said she wanted it tonight. Paige just stared her down and didn’t say anything. Awkward.

Lilian Garcia stood mid-ring and introduced Ryback as the new Intercontinental Champion. He said nobody likes an overly emotional Big Guy, but it was the fans reminded him last year when he returned from injury who he is and inspired him. A “Feed me more!” chant rang out. [c]

Miz came out to challenge Ryback for the IC Title, apparently awarded a title shot because he did a good job memorizing his lines in his latest WWE Film of something. Big Show came out, though, and KO’d Miz. Show then said he is going to beat Ryback for the IC Title. He said he is the real Big Guy. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Kevin Owens walked out. JBL said he shocked the world last night. Owens entered the ring and said when he says he is going to do something, he does it. He said he delivered when he promised to win the NXT Title, when he said he was going to injure Sami Zayn, and when he said he was going to “leave John Cena laying” (he meant lying, not laying; leaving him “laying” would mean he left him having sex).

He said after his win, he called home and his wife talked about how proud she was. But then he talked to his son, but like every other kid who watches WWE, he’s a huge John Cena fan. He said his son asked him if Cena was alright. He said when he was traveling the world for ten years, his son idolized Cena. He said Cena became his son’s idol because he wasn’t on WWE TV every week. He said it’s not his son’s fault, he just bought the hype.” He said he likes the bright colors and catch phrases, like “Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect.” He said if parents have a kid who is begging for a Cena t-shirt, make sure to realize a real role model doesn’t rely on merchandise sales with catch phrases, they deliver on promises – “just as I do.” Cena’s music then played.

Cena said, “Man, Kevin Owens is a jackass. Shut your mouth. Just stop talking. I know it was your first match, but act like you’ve been there before.” Cena said since last night people are saying it was the “debut of the decade” and “match of the decade” and “Fight Owens Fight.” He said the entire world is talking about Kevin Owens. The fans taunted Cena with a chant of “You Got Beat!” Cena said indeed “I got beat.” He said ever since he won the U.S. Title, there was going to be a Superstar who would talk to the ring and be the better man.

Cena said his plan was to walk to the ring, shake his hand, and hand him the U.S. Title because he deserves it. But he said he doesn’t deserve the U.S. Title or the NXT Championship. Owens said off-mic, “I won it.” Cena said he is a great wrestler, but he’s so concerned about being a role model when he’s not even a real man. He said a real man throws jealousy aside, he doesn’t judge another man by the color of his t-shirt or his physical appearance or how he decides to live his life. He asked Owens if he wants to know why his son feels the way he does about him. He said it’s not the WWE Marketing Machine. “If that were the case, your son would have an Adam Rose t-shirt, he would still have a Funkasaurus, and he’d want to grow up to play in the XFL.”

Cena said his son feels the way he does because they believe, “and they believe because they see me each and every week on this stage deliver.” So glad he didn’t say “entertain.” He said his slogans weren’t puked up by a bunch of suits at a board room table. He said for ten years they define who he is based on how he lives his life inside the ring and outside of it. A Cena battle chant broke out: “Let’s Go Cena / Cena sucks!” He said if he wears the words “Never Give Up,” he’s telling the truth, and telling that child in the crowd holding up an “I’m Fighting Cancer” sign. He used neutral pronouns, so I think he wasn’t sure if it was a little boy or little girl, but he told the child to keep fighting and never give up. The child and mom (presumably) both seemed very moved.

He got in Owens’s face and said he has some advice “man to almost man.” He told him to think before he speaks. He said in two weeks he’ll have to explain how “a really good wrestler couldn’t deliver on a promise because he got his ass kicked by a real man.” Cena yanked off his t-shirt. Owens dropped his NXT Title but did not take off his shirt. He made a move toward Cena, then bailed out.

(WK Reax: Just tremendous start to finish. 15 minutes of great mic work by both Owens and Cena. Cena is getting better over time, and he shines when he has someone fresh and as good as Owens to play off of.)

-Cole plugged Reigns vs. Mark Henry. JBL plugged Randy Orton vs. [c]

-The New Day entered the ring. Xavier Woods said Tim Duncan is old and needs to retire. Kofi said he will win the Money in the Bank match. Big E said when one of them wins, they all are Money in the Bank winners.

(2) DOLPH ZIGGLER (w/Lana) vs. KOFI KINGSTON (w/Big E, Xavier Woods)

They showed a slo-mo of a high dropkick by Ziggler to Kofi’s face. Ziggler hit a DDT for a near fall. When Xavier stepped up onto the ring apron, that distracted Ziggler. Kofi rolled up Ziggler and yanked on his trunks, but Ziggler rolled through and scored the pin.

WINNER: Ziggler at 3:15.

-Afterward, New Day attacked Ziggler. The Prime Time Players ran out for the save. [c]

(3) THE PRIME TIME PLAYERS (Darren Young & Titus O’Neil) & DOLPH ZIGGLER vs. THE NEW DAY

The match was in progress after the break with New Day in control. They got Young in their corner and tagged in and out rapidly and stomped him. Big E got into clapping for a while, so when he finally got around to his running splash, Young recovered enough to lift his knees and catch him in the mid-section. He then crawled over and hot-tagged Titus. Big E also tagged in Xavier. Titus caught Kofi diving at him and turned it into a backbreaker. Then he splashed Xavier in the corner and powerslammed him. Booker asked if we saw it. We did. After some chairs in the ring, Titus went for a slam on Xavier, but Xavier slipped free and schoolboyed him for a two count. Titus fired right back with a big boot. Ziggler then superkicked an interfering Kofi. Titus then finished Xavier with a pump handle slam for the win. Cole said the PTPs may have earned a title shot. They showed Lana watching from the stage with a big smile on her face.

WINNERS: PTPs & Ziggler in 6:00.

-They hyped Nikki vs. Paige and Reigns vs. Henry again. [c]

-A clip aired of the opening segment with Seth and Ambrose and Co. earlier. Cole then said Seth will defend the WWE Title in a ladder match at MITB.

(4) ROMAN REIGNS vs. MARK HENRY – Money in the Bank slot at stake

Cole said six man so far are announced for the MITB match, including Reigns, but to keep his spot, Reigns has to win this match. Booker said it’s a tough, tough test. Cole said “it’s anything but fair.” Glad to hear Cole say that. It’s a small thing, but vital to telling the story. Henry took control at 2:00 and punched Reigns in the face in the corner. They replayed it in slo-mo. Henry covered Reigns and Reigns kicked out of Henry’s nonchalant cover easily. Booker said Henry is enjoying beating Reigns. Roman came back with a flying clothesline and then a Samoan drop. Henry rolled to the floor. Henry shoved Reigns into the ringpost at ringside, but Reigns fired right back with a Superman punch. Booker wondered, “Where does he get it from?” Reigns rolled into the ring just at nine to beat the ten count and win via countout.

WINNER: Reigns at 3:46.

-After the match, Henry gave Reigns one of his World’s Strongest Slams and then the Big E Splash. He left him laying, I mean lying. Reigns gasped for breath and winced in pain as the ref checked on him. [c]

-Backstage Stephanie and Hunter mock-applauded and congratulated Reigns for his win. Steph said it looks like his ribs might hurt a little from that splash. Hunter said he’s on a roll. Reigns asked if he should keep the vest on. Hunter said yes, because it’s crazy how many people want to be in this Money in the Bank ladder match. He told him to lace up the vest real tight and follow the buzzards. Reigns glared at them.

(WK Reax: Vince likes to keep Henry looking strong, and having him lose via countout instead of pinfall to Reigns’s finishes also kept Henry fresh enough to do a believable post-match attack out of anger to put the babyface in jeopardy leading into his third and final test of the night. It also “protected” Reigns’s finishers, as the countout prevented Henry from no-selling them in order to pop up for the post-match attack.)

-They went to the announcers at ringside. Booker asked, “You’re kidding me, right?” Then they threw to a clip of Sonic’s competition for a new spokesperson for their new Shakes Nation. It was the Mega Powers, Damien Sandow and Curtis Axel. It seemed they couldn’t suck the shake through the straw because the shake was so thick. Then they went to New Day. Xavier had three of them in his arms. Big E walked in with two. They argued over which was the best flavor. Kofi walked in and said everyone can pick their favorite. Then they sang: “Sahâ€¦ nic, shakes Sâ€¦ nic shakes!” Then came Big Show who asked how many flavors there are. When he was told 25, he said he’d want one of each. They went back to the Mega Powers for “Take 57.” They were finishing the shakes by that point. Sandow and Curtis then did Macho Man and Hulk catch phrases.

-Paige’s ring entrance took place. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

(5) NIKKI BELLA vs. PAIGE

Nikki dominated most of the early minutes. She went for a Rack Attack, but Paige slipped free. After an awkward exchange, Paige set up a superplex, but instead drove Nikki’s face into the mat. Nikki rolled to the floor. Brie pulled her under the ring and took her place. Brie then surprised Paige with a rollup. Cole said, “Twin magic works!” Nikki quickly entered and celebrated with her sister as if she had won.

WINNER: Nikki at 5:50.

(WK Reax: The Bellas are heels again, then? It’s so hard to invest in these women’s characters in WWE.)

-They went to the announcers at ringside to review Reigns’s wins tonight over Barrett and Henry.

-Cole plugged Reigns vs. Bray later.

-Orton’s ring entrance took place. [c]

(6) RANDY ORTON vs. SHEAMUS

Orton backdropped Sheamus onto the announce table and then clotheslined him. They cut to an early break. [c]

You won’t believe this, but Sheamus had Orton in a chinlock after the break. Orton rallied and actually smiled. He gave Sheamus a t-bone suplex, then his second-rope DDT. Cole called it “vintage Randy Orton.” Is that actually vintage yet? Orton went for an RKO next, but Sheamus avoided it and kneed Orton even though it looked like he was going for a Brogue kick. They fought at ringside. Orton threw Sheamus into the time keeper’s area. They were both counted out.

WINNER: Double Countout at 12:55.

(WK Reax: This dragged. They should have given these two promo time or a backstage confrontation to give us some reason to care – or give them some reason to care.)

-Sheamus attacked Orton afterward. Orton collapsed after being tossed into the barricade. Three referees ordered Sheamus away. He began to walk away, but then turned and gave Orton a Brogue Kick. Then he left.

-Byron Saxton interviewed Rusev, who looked like he hadn’t slept in weeks. He was on crutches and looked disheveled. Saxton said, “I have nothing. I have no championship. I have no career. I have no woman. I’m just a broken man. I have broken ankle. Broken spirit. I am the one crushed this time. But I see, I know what I want, what I desire.” He stood up tall and yelled angrily: “And I will get back all of it!” American Patriot JBL said he doesn’t feel sorry for him. [c]

-Cole plugged that Kevin Owens will host an NXT Championship Challenge on Thursday.

-Bo Dallas walked out to the ring and said he tried to help Neville, but now he just wants to hurt him. Cole said Bo is update because he lost to Neville in the Elimination Chamber last night.

(7) BO DALLAS vs. NEVILLE

WINNER: Neville at 3:10 after a Red Arrow. [c]

(8) ROMAN REIGNS vs. BRAY WYATT

Reigns was still selling Henry’s post-match attack from earlier. Wyatt controled early. Rollins, Kane, and J&J came out to watch from the stage. [c]

[OVERRUN]

Bray scored a near fall on Reigns. When Bray bent over and trash-talked Reigns, Reigns surprised him with a Samoan Drop. Then he went for a Superman punch, but Bray caught him mid-air and slammed him hard and scored a believable near fall. Seth & Co. expressed dismay on the stage. Bray went into the crab walk. Roman surprised Bray with a schoolboy, and then landed a Superman punch. Seth & Co. headed to the ring. Seth shoved Kane and J&J to the ring to oversee things. When Kane stood on the ring apron, Roman stared him down. Bray then caught Reigns with as Sister Abigail set-up. However, Reigns pushed Bray off of him and into Kane, then immediately speared him for the win.

WINNER: Reigns at 12:12.

-Cole put over Reigns’s win. Seth & Co. surrounded the ring as Reigns recovered from a grueling night. They each chose a side and got on the ring apron. Ambrose’s music played. Seth panicked and ran to ringside and stared at the stage. Ambrose showed up on the announce table holding Seth’s stolen property. Dean and Reigns beat up J&J and Kane. When Seth entered to get his belt, Dean threw the belt into his arms, but then gave him Dirty Deeds and took the belt back. The announcers talked very excited about the Seth vs. Dean ladder match in two weeks as Dean’s music continued to play as Ambrose and Reigns celebrated among the fans in the stands.

-They cut to Paul Heyman walking through the Magic Kayfabe Doorway where he goes from storyline mode to shoot mode.