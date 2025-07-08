FREE PODCAST 7/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Adams: Pros and cons of Goldberg beating Gunther and could there be a twist, plus Penta-Seth, Breakker, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Adams to discuss the July 7 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix including hype for Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution. The first segments of the show are focused on pros and cons of Goldberg beating Gunther to win the title, plus a late scenario from Jason D from Australia on a twist with a MITB cash-in. Also, Penta’s strong showing against Seth Rollins, The Judgment Day entertainment factor, and much more with live callers, chat, and email contributions throughout.
