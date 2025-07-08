VIP PODCAST 7/7 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Seth vs. Penta, Breakker vs. Sami, Reed vs. Jey, Goldberg confronts Gunther, Becky complains, Evolution and SNME hype (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 7 edition of WWE Raw featuring Seth Rollins vs. Penta, Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn, Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso, Goldberg confronts Gunther, Becky Lynch complains, and more with Evolution and Saturday Night’s Main Event hype throughout.

