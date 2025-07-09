AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/9): Keller’s report on the Talky-Talk with MJF and Briscoe, Yuta vs. Joe, Mercedes-Storm face-to-face, All-Star Eight-Man Tag

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JULY 9, 2025

GARLAND, TEX. AT CURTIS CULWELL CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,298 tickets had been distributed earlier; arena is set up for 2,644. The arena has a capacity of 8,500 spectators when configured for professional wrestling.

[HOUR ONE]

-After the opening theme for Dynamite, they cut to a wide shot of the crowd and then Excalibur introduced the show. He noted they were live on TBS and HBO Max. (The name switched back to HBO Max today from just Max.)

-Mercedes Moné made her ring entrance first, setting the standard for ring gear as usual. Mercedes said, “Texas, say hello to your CEO!” Some fans said “CEO” and other booed. She told Toni Storm, “Let’s get to it.” Storm appeared on the big screen and said, “Two things come from Texas, and I am at least one of them.” Fans laughed. Mercedes said she’s sick of her “silly little games.” She said she’s hiding behind a screen but Saturday there will be no where to hide, “so how about to come out here and face me face-to-face, you mark.” She promised not to hurt her too badly.

Storm said, “Who said I was hiding? Hit my music!” Storm made her way to the ring with Luther. When Storm entered the ring, Mercedes offered her “a civil toast.” She then said, “A toast to me, your future new AEW Women’s World Champion, seven belts Moné. Heh heh heh heh HEH.” She complained about the champagne.

Storm told Mercedes to “save the performative bullshit for your entrance, Mercedes.” She said Mercedes has treated her as some sort of underdog. She said she speaks in catch phrases and has “the authenticity of a spray tan in a rain storm” and “the emotional depth of a kiddie pool.” She said she is also a (bleep)-faced fraud. Schiavone said, “Coming in hot.” Taz said, “Stiff city.” Storm said all the belts she wears are little masks for her to hide behind, “so tell me, what the hell are you so afraid of, Mercedes.”

Mercedes sat and told Storm they have traveled similar paths, but they are nothing alike. She said she will always outshine her in success and class and she is not afraid of anyone or anything. She said she traveled to “hell and back and I made the devil my bitch.” She said the more that fans hate her, the more she wins, and no one will stop the Moné Train, “not even you.” She said the AEW Women’s Title is her destiny. She said she is the “one woman revolution.”

Storm said legacies don’t exist. She said one day they will all turn to dust and be forgotten. “We’re all gonna die, Mercedes. Don’t you get it, Mercedes? All that matters is one moment – the moment you step into this ring and look me in the eyes and realize you fear an ordinary life but I only fear an ordinary death.” She said Mercedes deserves all the titles in the world except for hers. She said she will go down as the woman who just couldn’t win the big one.

Mercedes said she hoped it would be civil, but she was wrong. “This Sunday, I mean this Saturday, may the best woman win.” Fans immediately seized on that and chanted, “You f—ed up!” (Be nice.) Storm and Mercedes toasted each other. Storm swallowed and Mercedes spit hers out. “Eat shit, bitch!” said Storm. They had a brief scuffle, and Mercedes fled the ring. Storm’s music played and she saluted the crowd with a bottle of champagne.” She then held up her belt and yelled, “Eat shit, bitch!”

-Backstage, Mox cut a promo about “Hangman” Adam Page. He said he has been beaten before and outmaneuvered and outmuscled, but he has never lost a war of attrition. He asked if Hangman can hold the line against the pressure of attack or expectations. He said everyone is counting on him, but he’s pathetic and a waste. “You have one chance to prove me wrong,” he said. He told him to walk the aisle on July 12 like it’s the last time he ever will. He said he is All In. “This time, whether you like it or not, you are all the way in.”

-Excalibur hyped the All-Star Eight-Man Tag coming up later with Mox and Hangman.

-The Young Bucks drove up in their limo with decals of them on Mt. Rushmore. Excalibur called it gaudy. He said they were just arriving, vut call time was earlier in the afternoon.

(1) BANDIDO & BRODY KING vs. KOKOSUKE TAKESHITA & KYLE FLETCHER (w/Don Callis, Lance Archer)

As Bandido made his entrance, Excalibur said he is defending his ROH Title on Friday and also is entered in the Casino Battle Royal. Schiavone explained the rules. Excalibur noted Brody is among possible entrants in the Casino Battle Royal.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jon Moxley & Young Bucks & Claudio Castagnoli vs. “Hangman” Adam Page & Will Ospreay & “Powerhouse” Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata – All Star 8-Man Tag match

Samoa Joe vs. Wheeler Yuta

Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo vs. Queen Aminata vs. Thekla – 4-Way match for #2 spot in Casino Gauntlet at All In

Mark Briscoe and MJF talky-talk