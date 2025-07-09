FREE PODCAST 7/9 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Keller’s classic ’90s radio segment with Dave Meltzer & John Arezzi, plus new Arezzi convo on cinematic wrestling (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (7-7-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is part of two distinct segments.

First is a new discussion that week with former pro wrestling radio show host and convention promoter John Arezzi who talks about his new tell-all books, his new website wrestling history project, his return to pro wrestling with new podcasts, and reflections on his history of podcasting. Then Arezzi and Keller talk about the Pandemic Era of pro wrestling, Cinematic Wrestling in the context of wrestling history, the Undertaker documentary series, whether Major League Baseball can learn from pro wrestling in terms of operating safely or are the two situations just too different, and more.

Then in the second half of the show, we present a September 19, 1992 episode of Arezzi’s radio show with Wade Keller and Dave Meltzer as guest analysts discussing controversies including Bill Watts butting heads with top stars in WCW.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO