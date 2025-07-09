FREE PODCAST 7/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland reviews Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, previews House of Glory and Game Changer Wrestling shows from Texas and WWE ID Title tournament, more (53 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland flies solo to review the two most recent episodes of Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. After a lengthy hiatus, the promotion returned this year with fresh tapings, and we take a look at what they have to offer. Additionally, we preview two of the major independent wrestling shows from HOG and GCW taking place this weekend and discuss the WWE ID title tournaments finally heading to a conclusion. What draws people to independent wrestling – storylines or matches? For VIP listeners, we head off to GCW’s The Top Play to check in on Masha Slamovich defending the JCW title against Tony Deppen and Richard Holiday vs. Parrow.

