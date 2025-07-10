VIP PODCAST 7/9 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Swerve destroys Bucks limo with forklift, Hangman-Mox and Storm-Mercedes, MJF-Briscoe Talky Talk (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 9 episode of AEW Dynamite including the final hype for All In including an in-ring exchange with Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone, a busy main event segment with Swerve Strickland taking a fork lift to The Young Bucks’ limo, an MJF-Mark Briscoe Talky Talk segment, and more.
