FREE PODCAST 7/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Lansdell: Final All In hype including fork lift, Storm-Mercedes, Talky Talk, Okada-Omega video, more (125 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell to discuss the July 9 edition of AEW Dynamite including the final build to All In. They looked at the strengths but also questioned whether too much happened in a way that lost focus on some key selling points. They discussed the fork lift angle with Swerve Strickland, the Young Bucks EVP stip, Mercedes Mone-Toni Storm, the MJF-Mark Brisoce Talky Talk segment, the Kenny Omega-Kazuchika Okada video and lack of Don Callis promo to sell the match, and much more with chat and email interactions throughout.

