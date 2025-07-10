AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (7/9): Talky Talk with Briscoe and MJF, Storm and Mercedes, Omega-Okada video package, filler at expense of PPV build

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

It’s time for the go home show for All In! Sorry I was not able to do a H&M last week as I was dealing with a true “old person” ailment of shingles. Here’s some advice: Don’t get shingles! It sucks.

Anyway, my main point from last week’s show was that die hard fans like myself likely loved the episode and those more casual, or those on the fence on ordering the PPV, needed a big moment or two to really hype the show this weekend.

That’s what I’m hoping for this Dynamite. I can’t wait for All-In and I am confident it will be amazing, but in order to sell some last minute tickets or get some last minute PPV buys, it needs a big moment or two. Let’s see if they came through.

HITS

TONI AND MERCEDES

This feud needed a solid moment and I think we got one. Mercedes continued to have a better-than-usual promo. She’s been very good the past few weeks. Toni just brings something unique that stands out in a compelling way.

I received a text from a friend saying “Toni is the absolute best.” That’s from a casual AEW fan, so I know she provides something special that fans can get behind.

The promo was good, but I think we all know the match is going to be great!

MJF AND BRISCOE’S TALKY-TALK

It was interesting to see two performers who are so entirely different in every way show that you can be equally effective in total audience control. These two crushed it and the crowd was loving every second.

Mark Briscoe is real. That’s why the fans get behind him. He is so much better on the mic than I ever gave him credit for because nothing ever seems scripted. It never sounds rehearsed. It’s from the heart.

Max stayed consistent. He has always praised Jay Briscoe and insulted Mark. He knew exactly what would get Mark upset and then ran. This was a cookie-cutter segment to get you fired up for their encounter on Saturday.

Briscoe’s follow-up backstage with an eruption of gibberish was pure awesomeness.

QUICK HITS

•Brody King & Bandido vs. Konisuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher was a both a great match that had the fans fully invested and a preview of sorts for the ROH main event Friday night. The fans were out of their seats for a bunch of spots. This was a solid go-home show tag match. Brody needs a real push!

•Exceptional video package on the Kenny Omega-Kazuchika Okada match. It was a perfect blend of history and present day to put the finishing touches on the build to what should be an epic battle. Despite being older, I see them giving everything they have in this one – and that makes the fans the winners!

•The main event served its purpose. Everyone got a taste of what is to come on Saturday. Hangman Page got the better of Mox eventually. Swerve Strickland showed up to ruin the Bucks’ night but did not acknowledge Hangman. Will he at the PPV? The Ops will take on the Riders plus Gabe Kidd it seems.

MISSES

WHERE WAS MY MOMENT?

Unfortunately, my fears came true. I’m not sure why week after week leading up to this amazing event that they left so much on the table when you want casual fans to opt out of watching a free albeit less exciting event to pay $50 to see All In.

Where was the “history of the Death Riders”? Where was Cope? Where was Darby? Where was Eddie Kingston? Where was Bryan Danielson or Sting?

Did we need a two-segment match with Ricochet vs. Blake Christian? Sure, it was good, but you could have used that time more wisely to hype All In.

Did we need a four-way sloppy-at-times women’s match for the #2 spot in the gauntlet that we could have gotten last week? More time that could have been used to hype the show. (By the way, I still know very little about Megan Bayne other than she is tall and strong.)

Did we need Samoa Joe vs. Wheeler Yuta? Fine match, but on this show?

Again, I have no doubt the PPV will be great and perhaps have many if not all of those returnees mentioned above, but this was a major missed opportunity that could have sold more tickets and PPVs.

