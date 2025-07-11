WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (7/11): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, July 11, 2025

Where: Nashville, Tenn. at Bridgestone Arena

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 9,375 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Street Profits vs. The Wyatt Sicks – WWE Tag Team Championship match

Ron Killings vs. Aleister Black

Jelly Roll to appear

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/4): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Night of Champions fallout including Solo Sikoa’s family, King Cody Rhodes, Queen Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton announcement

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Saraya on signing with AEW, becoming a free agent, interest in appearing at WWE Evolution, whether she would return as Paige