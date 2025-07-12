NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH LIVE REPORT: Lindberg’s report on Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura, Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe vs. Fatal Influence, Ethan Page vs. Ricky Saints, Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame, Je’Von Evans vs. Jasper Troy, the TNA Championship Contract Signing, more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH REPORT

JULY 12, 2025

CENTER STAGE THEATER – ATLANTA, GA

AIRED ON PEACOCK

REPORT BY NATE LINDBERG, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

(Let’s strap in for a long weekend of wrestling!)

-Oba Femi, Yoshiki Inamura & Josh Briggs, Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Fatal Influence, and Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe were all shown separately arriving at the arena.

-A video montage of the history of the Great American Bash began, which turned into a recap of the last handful of NXT episodes leading up to this show.

(1) Je’VON EVANS vs. JASPER TROY

Je’Von Evans was out for retribution after being repeatedly targeted by Jasper Troy over the last couple of weeks. The bell rang and the two stood staring at one another for a few seconds before attempting to lock up. I say attempting, as Troy easily overpowered Evans into the corner. The ref broke it up, and Evans slapped the big man. Evans tried firing a few punches in the corner, but Troy handily put a stop to it.

As the match continued, that theme continued. Evans was continually able to get just a bit of offense in, just to be thwarted by Troy at every turn. The heart of Je’Von Evans on full display as he tried over and over to bring down Jasper Troy.

The action spilled outside the ring with Troy tossing Evans into the barricade and the side of the ring like a sack of potatoes. Evans tried to get to his feet to no avail, Troy threw Evans back into the ring to continue his onslaught. The strength of Jasper Troy being showcased as the LFG Season 1 winner would spend a few minutes on the offensive, throwing Evans around the ring with ease and targeting his ribs.

Around the 9 minute mark, Je’Von Evans began to fire up with a flurry of punches to Troy. He went to the top rope as Troy was staggered, and couldn’t quite make it due to the ribs. Troy overtook him once again, but just for a moment as Evans fed off of pure adrenaline to climb back to the top rope and deliver a massive cross body into a pin for two. Evans went back to the top three more times and each time he was caught by Troy. Finally, Evans was able to toss Troy to the outside and hit a suicide dive, taking the big man off his feet once again.

Evans hit a German Suplex, after not being able to hit the move earlier, and then a frog splash on Troy. It looked like Evans had it in the bag, but Troy kicked out easily at two. Troy hit a Chokeslam on Evans, then picked him up for what Vic Joseph called the “Black Hole Slam”, but Evans reversed into a rollup pin for the upset victory.

Winner: Je’Von Evans in 13:41

-A video package aired with Jaida Parker hyping up the WWE Evolution Battle Royal tomorrow night.

-An Instagram story from Stacks aired where he created a list, a la Cody Rhodes on the indies, of people he wants to embarrass in the ring as the NXT Heritage Cup Champion. He put out a challenge online for the Heritage cup to which Matt Bloom, NXT Trainer, responded “I’m in.” to. Stacks confronts Bloom in the Performance Center and Bloom has no idea what he’s talking about. Bloom said it wasn’t him and he must have been hacked. But he warned Stacks to keep his head on a swivel as Stacks realized someone stole his Heritage Cup.

-Sol Ruca and Zaria were interviewed backstage by Sarah Schreiber. Sarah congratulated Sol Ruca for her performance on Smackdown last night and hyped up Sol’s match tonight and their tag match tomorrow night, as well as the match tonight. During this segment, the screen glitched out and you could see members of Dark State in a digital haze for a few seconds.

(2) SOL RUCA (w/Zaria) vs. IZZI DAME (w/The Culling) – NXT Women’s North American Championship

As the match was about to begin, Tatum Paxley slapped Zaria and caused a ruckus at ringside. Izzi Dame hit a powerbomb on Sol Ruca and pinned her with the ref distracted. By the time the ref noticed and started his count, the crowd had already counted to five. Sol Ruca got her foot on the rope to break the pin.

Izzi went on the offensive at first with Sol looking absolutely exhausted. But then all of a sudden a few seconds later, Sol got a second wind and took control of the match, hitting a knee to the face of a prone Dame for a two count.

The two traded offense for the next few moments, Dame eventually overcoming Ruca with a slew of impressive offense. On commentary they kept reminding us how Sol Ruca is “burning the candle at both ends” with her stint on Smackdown, defending the Speed Championship, as well as the North American Championship. This fed directly into the action, as Sol Ruca was clearly not her energetic self. Reminiscent of our opening match, any time that Sol Ruca would start to get some offense in, Izzi Dame would immediately have an answer for it.

That is until the action spilled outside the ring. Sol Ruca hit a moonsault off the apron and then rolled Dame into the ring for a two count. Ruca put Dame on the top rope looking for a suplex. Dame pushed her off the top rope and then hit a 2nd rope codebreaker for a two count.

Ruca began to fire up a little bit, getting Dame back on the top rope. She climbed up herself and hit an X-Factor on Dame from the top rope. This took the energy out of both women, Sol unable to capitalize and make the cover. Ruca made it back to her feet first and put Dame in a fireman’s carry. Dame reversed. Sol rolled out to the apron and went for a springboard move off the top. Dame countered, slammed her to the mat and made the pin. Ruca kicked out at the last second.

Sol fired up once again and hit Dame with a spear. She would have gotten the pin, but Tatum put Dame’s foot on the rope and forced the ref to make the break. Zaria speared Paxley, Ruca hit the Sol Snatcher on Dame to retain.

Winner: Sol Ruca in 11:42

-An Instagram story from Lola Vice aired where she declared she is going to win the Battle Royal at Evolution.

-Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace in their locker room, Monroe told her “muscle muffin” that she had a relaxing “appetizer” planned before their match.

-A recap of the feud between Ethan Page and Ricky Saints was shown.

(3) ETHAN PAGE vs. RICKY SAINTS – North American Championship, Falls Count Anywhere

Before the bell could even ring, as Page made his entrance, Saints attacked Page. He tossed the champion outside and brutally attacked with a kendo stick from under the ring. Page managed to dodge a running attack from Saints and sent Saints over the barricade into the crowd. The two fought in the crowd, slowly climbing the stairs amongst the fans.

They made their way to an exit door, Saints tossing Page through into the main concourse at Center Stage. Saints was in control as they fought in front of a blocked off concession stand with a few “plants” present. Saints put Page into a Boston Crab, Page powered out after a few moments.

Next to the concession area was a merch stand, Saints put Page through a merch filled table and covered for a two count. Saints put Page into a headlock and dragged him back through another door to the arena and back to ringside. Saints went to whip Page into the stairs, Page reversed sending Saints shoulder first into the steps instead. Page grabbed a chair from under the ring, unfolded it, and folded it around Saints neck. He forced Saints to run into the ring post, on the outside of the ring, with the chair around his neck, potentially reinjuring it.

Page was in control for a few more moments until Saints grabbed a fire extinguisher from under the ring and blasted Page with a cloud of fire suppressant. Saints detached one of the “bike rack” looking guard rails and slammed it down on Page. Page managed to stand up and was met with a chair to the back from Saints. Saints took the ring barricade and leaned it up in the corner of the ring. He picked Page up and tried to powerbomb Page onto that barricade. Page picked him up in a fireman’s carry and put him on the top rope. Page set up two chairs in the ring, seats facing one another. Saints reversed and sent Page face first into one of the unfolded chairs.

Saints stood up and then put two unfolded chairs back to back in the dead center of the ring. He then tried to powerbomb Page on it. Page reversed and sent Saints spine first into the backs of the chairs, then immediately suplexed Saints into the barricade still leaning in the corner. He covered Saints, but Saints was somehow able to kick out before the three counts.

Page hit Saints with a steel chair to the back, Saints writhing and screaming in pain. Page set up four unfolded chairs in the ring, seats facing each. He put Saints on the top rope and tried to suplex him through the chairs. Saints BIT, yes BIT, the forehead of Page and then put Page through the chairs himself. He covered, Page kicked out at two.

Page stood up and retreated backstage, Saints went after him. Page was in control until Saints was able to swing off of a pipe on the ceiling and kick Page. Saints was in control until he accidentally bumped into Jasper Troy. Troy picked him up and slammed him into a wooden case. Design or by happenstance, I don’t know… Page swiftly grabbed his opponent and brought him to the entrance ramp. Page tried to hit the Ego’s Edge. Saints reversed, into a tornado DDT off of the Referee. Yes. He used the referee for extra leverage on the tornado DDT. Pinned Page for two. Saints went for Ro-Sham-Bo on the stage. Page reversed into Ego’s edge off of the stage and sent Saints into four tables awaiting below. Page covered and successfully pinned his rival to retain.

Winner: Ethan Page in 14:48