LECLAIR’S AEW ALL IN TEXAS REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Page vs. Moxley, Omega vs. Okada, Storm vs. Mone, more

LECLAIR’S AEW ALL IN TEXAS REPORT

JULY 12, 2025

ARLINGTON, TX AT GLOBE LIFE FIELD

AIRED LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW (Prime Video, YouTube, etc.)

Announcers: Excalibur & Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

-The show opened with a video package set to Manchester Orchestra’s “Pride.”

-“It’s Saturday, you know what that means!” Excalibur roared after a round of fireworks exploded near the entrance stage. He mentioned that Jim Ross will join the commentary booth later in the night. For now, he was joined by Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness.

-The Death Riders and Gabe Kidd headed to the ring for the opening match. Gabe Kidd crawled on all fours through the crowd. Excalibur noted that they have people from 29 countries and all fifty states inside Globe Life Field for All In Texas.

(1) THE OPPS (c, Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata) vs. THE DEATH RIDERS (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) & GABE KIDD – AEW World Trios Championships match

The Opps slid in the ring as soon as they reached the bottom of the ramp. After a brief brawl between all six men, Katsuyori Shibata and Gabe Kidd settled on opening the match for their respective teams. They traded hard, knife-edged chops to begin the contest. They took turns dropping each other to the mat with hard hits to the chest. Shibata tagged in Samoa Joe. Kidd tagged in Wheeler Yuta. A “Joe!” chant broke out from the faithful in Arlington. The veteran circled Wheeler Yuta, then held firm as Yuta attempted a drop toe hold. Joe grabbed a side headlock as the camera pulled back, showing the impressive crowd.

Yuta broke the hold before too long, but ate a number of quick jabs for his troubles. Joe whipped Yuta to the corner and caught him with a running Enziguri. Joe tagged Powerhouse Hobbs. A “meat” chant rang out. “They like meat here in Texas, from what I understand”, Nigel quipped. Hobbs gave Yuta a stalling Suplex as the match crossed 4:00. He backed into his own corner and tagged in Shibata. Katsuyori gave Yuta a couple of clubs to the back, then tagged Hobbs back in. Shibata and Joe took turns chopping Yuta in the corner. The referee admonished them, but Joe just shrugged him off. Yuta managed to catch Shibata with a dropkick and make a leaping dive to his corner to tag in Claudio Castagnoli.

Claudio peppered Shibata with chops and uppercuts in the southwest corner. Shibata returned the favor. Claudio hit a running uppercut into the northeast corner, but Shibata chased him back to the opposing end and hit one of his own. After a snap Suplex, Shibata covered for a one count, then tagged Joe. Samoa Joe hit Claudio with a Snapmare and kick for another cover and one count. Gabe Kidd started talking some trash from his corner, distracting Joe long enough for Castagnoli to make a recover and toss Joe to the floor. Kidd and Yuta beat down Joe on the floor while Claudio distracted referee Rick Knox.

The Death Riders worked Joe into the corner and traded quick tags, overwhelming him with punches. Castagnoli worked Joe to the mat and applied a sleeper hold. Kidd continued to jaw at Joe from the outside. Samoa Joe managed to fight free and catch Claudio with a rolling barrel kick, then a Senton. Joe tagged in Powerhouse Hobbs. He immediately went to work on all three opponents, cornering them and delivering rapid fire splashes. Hobbs pulled down the straps of his singlet and get Claudio a big Spinebuster for a cover and near fall, saved by Yuta at 10:30. Hobbs rid the ring of both Kidd and Yuta, but then ate a tossing uppercut from Castagnoli.

“Up, Yuta!” Claudio barked. He tagged in his longtime partner, then hoisted Hobbs onto his shoulders for a Doomsday Device. Yuta came flying in, but Hobbs turned it into a spinning Powerslam from Claudio’s shoulders. He covered, but Castagnoli quickly broke it up. Hobbs reached Shibata for a tag. Katsuyori hit Yuta with a P.K. and covered for a near fall. On the outside, Hobbs swung Castagnoli into the barricade. Gabe Kidd tagged in and hit Shibata with a Brainbuster for a cover and one count. Kidd gave Shibata a headbutt. Shibata responded with one of his own, rolling right into Joe for a tag. Kidd and Joe began trading short forearms. Kidd bit Joe’s forehead. He hit the ropes, but Joe picked him off with a spinning Powerslam for a cover and two count, broken up by Claudio. The Death Riders beat down Joe again. They went for the assisted splash, but Hobbs broke it up. Shibata gave Yuta a leaping knee. Joe scooped Yuta in the Musclebuster for a cover and three count.

WINNERS: The Opps in 14:31 to retain the AEW World Trios Championships

The Death Riders and Gabe Kidd attacked the Opps as soon as the match concluded. They beat them down, and Claudio placed a chair over the head of Joe. He stomped it. “Joe is out!” Schiavone exclaimed. Medical personnel rushed in the ring to aid him as the Death Riders left through the crowd. Joe was placed on a stretcher and wheeled away from ringside.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Solid opener, but it was a slight departure from AEW’s typical strategy in opening these shows. Usually, they aim to start fast-paced and hot. This held the crowd’s interest, but the first several minutes were relatively slow, standard tag team fodder. I thought things picked up as it progressed, but I wouldn’t consider this a particularly memorable opener, aside from the Doomsday-turned-Powerslam spot deep in the match. The post-match attack was fine. There’s been a consistent attempt by AEW to really push the ruthlessness of the Death Riders, but it still largely feels like the crowd is kindly playing along and not actually invested in most of what they do.)