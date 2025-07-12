AEW ALL IN PPV RESULTS (7/12): Keller’s report on Mox vs. Hangman, Storm vs. Mercedes, Omega vs. Okada, Men’s and Women’s Gauntlet matches, Cole vs. Fletcher

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW ALL IN PPV REPORT

JULY 12, 2025

ARLINGTON, TEX. AT GLOBE LIFE FIELD

LIVE ON PPV (including PPV.com)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, EDITOR

[PRE-SHOW]

Commentators: Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone

Panel: Renee Paquette, Jeff Jarrett, Paul Wight, R.J. City, Josh Matthews, Madison Rayne

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

(A) DUSTIN RHODES & SAMMY GUEVARA & ROSS VON ERICH & MARSHALL VON ERICH (w/Kevin Von Erich) vs. SHANE TAYLOR & LEE MORIARTY & CARLIE BRAVO & SHAWN DEAN (w/Anthony Ogogo, Trish Adora)

Dustin pinned Dean after a big spot with everyone on Dustin’s team applying Iron Claws to the heels.

WINNERS: Dustin & Guevara & Von Erichs in 7:00.

(B) BIG BOOM A.J. & HOLOGRAM & KYLE O’REILLY & TOMOHIRO ISHII (w/Big Justice, The Rizzler) vs. LANCE ARCHER & ROCKY ROMERO & TRENT PERETTA & HECHICERO

WINNERS: Big Boom & Hologram & O’Reilly & Ishii when Boom pinned Romero in 13:00.

(C) FTR (Dax & Cash w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. THE OUTRUNNERS (Truth Magnum &Turbo Floyd)

In an old school spot, the ref didn’t see Floyd get a hot tag, to FTR double-teamed Magnum as Floyd argued with the ref. Floyd got the hot tag shortly thereafter. For the finish, Floyd chased Stokely into the ring after he interfered. Dax rolled him Floyd from behind and put his boots on the middle rope for extra leverage. Stokely and Cash held his feet in place as the ref counted to three. Schiavone said someone has to do something about Stokely.

After the match, the classy-as-always Cash called a fan a “mother f—-er” with the handheld camera & mic picked up crystal clear. (He recently blew a nose of snot on a fan as he walked to the ring.)

WINNERS: FTR in 16:00.

[MAIN PPV SHOW]

-A preview video aired.

(1) GABE KIDD & CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI & WHEELER YUTA vs. SAMOA JOE & KATSUYORI SHIBATA & POWERHOUSE HOBBS – AEW Trios Titles match

The bell rang 8 minutes into the hour. They all brawled early including at ringside. Shibata took an extended beating as the heels tagged in and out against him.

At 1400, Joe landed a snap powerslam on Kidd, but Claudio and Yuta broke up the cover. Joe caught Yuta on the top rope seconds later and landed a Muscle Buster for the three count.

WINNERS: The Opps in 15:00 to retain the AEW Trios Titles.

-The heels attacked Joe afterward. They put a chair around his head and neck. Claudio stomped on the chair. Medics checked on Joe after the heels left through the crowd, satisfied with their damage. Medics strapped Joe to a backboard. Joe’s arms were moving, but he otherwise wasn’t moving much. They rolled him to the back.

(Keller’s Analysis: A nice enough match, along the lines of a good Collision main event. Some good athletes doing their thing. The Joe angle felt heavy enough that it’s purposeful in terms of an angle of some kind, perhaps a big Claudio vs. Joe feud or just time off for Joe for some reason.)

-They went to the announcers who took a solemn tone when talking about Joe’s condition, but touting his resilience. [c]

-They went back to the announcers who discussed the AEW Women’s Title match later.

(2) MEN’S CASINO GAUNTLET MATCH

Mark Briscoe came out first. A video package previewed the match with a focus on MJF and Mark Briscoe, of course, the first two entrants. As MJF walked out with MVP, he spit toward fans. He had a new robe that looked great. The bell rang 33 minutes into the hour. MVP joined in on commentary. MJF went on the attack trying to get an early victory. He played to the crowd after battering Brisoe and then went back on the attack. He ran the ropes and then rammed his crotch into Briscoe’s face as he sat up. Briscoe made a comeback after that and battered MJF.

Ricochet came out third after the fans counted down the clock. Bandido came out fourth. Schiavone said, “It’s the Ring of Honor champ!” Excalibur noted he had a “classic battle” with Konosuke Takeshita. Schiavone said he’s on a roll and could win the match. Excalibur said he’s having as good of a summer as anyone in the world. Bandido went after Ricochet including pressing him above his head and slamming him with one arm.

Takeshita came out fifth. He went after Briscoe at first. Schiavone said the Takeshita match against Bandido was one of the best he’s ever seen, so he wondered what they had left for this match. Takeshita landed a Blue Thunder Bomb on Ricochet, then he and Bandido battled mid-ring with the other wrestlers down at ringside.