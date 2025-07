SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of NXT Eight Years Back, Kelly Wells and Tom Stoup cover NXT from July 12, 2017, including Authors of Pain vs. Heavy Machinery, Aleister Black vs. Bobby Fish, time travel films, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO