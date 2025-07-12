WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS: Machado’s look at Gunther vs. Goldberg for World Title, McIntyre vs. Orton, Solo vs. Jimmy Uso for U.S. Title, Knight vs. Seth

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Gunther (c) vs. Goldberg, World Heavyweight Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Goldberg chose Gunther as his final opponent to get revenge after Gunther embarrassed Goldberg in front of his family.

Quite a while ago, Goldberg was a guest at a WWE event and Gunther insulted Golberg in front of Goldberg’s son. After Gunther won the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso, Goldberg confronted Gunther over the disrespect. Goldberg announced that he had one more match in him and dropped his signature “you’re next”. A match was made for Saturday Night’s Main Even XL in Goldberg’s adopted hometown for the title. It will be Goldberg’s official retirement match.

Analysis and predictions: When asked what would happen if he won the championship considering he’s retiring, Goldberg replied with a cryptic, “that’s interesting”. Likely Gunther and Goldberg have a short hard hitting match and Gunther wins but gives Goldberg his props. There is a chance that Goldberg wins but Seth Rollins cashes in the Money in the Bank and beats Goldberg.

L.A. Knight vs. Seth Rollins

Story in a nutshell: L.A. Knight wants revenge on Seth Rollins for costing Knight a chance to win the Money in the Bank.

Leading to Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins and his faction attacked several of the participants to “loosen them up”. During the Money in the Bank itself, LA Knight was prevented from grabbing the Money in the Back briefcase by Rollins and his crew. Rollins would go on to capture the briefcase. Since then, L.A. Knight has been attacking Rollins with hit and run attacks.

Analysis and predictions: Should be an easy win for Rollins.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Smackdown: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

Story in a nutshell: Drew McIntyre returned after a hiatus and tried to angle himself to the top of the card to set himself up for a shot at whoever would be Undisputed WWE Champion post SummerSlam, when he was RKO’ed by Randy Orton,

Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton to become the King of the Ring and get a shot at John Cena’s Undisputed WWE Championship at Knight of Champions. On a latter show, as Cody addressed the crowd, Randy came out to (probably) congratulate him. Drew McIntyre then interrupted, making his return from a hiatus. He accused Cody of being a scumbag for going after Randy’s damaged back. Drew then accused Randy of being weak, since during Randy’s match with Cody, Randy had a chance to finish Cody off with a punt, but instead Randy hesitated. As Drew prepared to go on,

Randy hit Drew with an RKO and this match was made.

Analysis and predictions: I expect Drew to win to set him up as a future championship contender. I expect this loss to be another step on the way to Randy’s eventual heel turn.

Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jimmy Uso – WWE United States Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Solo Sikoa had been trying to get Jimmy Uso to join him in his version of the Bloodline for a while, but after an unlikely alliance with Jacob Fatu got Jimmy a tag team win over Solo and JC Mateo, Jimmy was granted a shot at Solo’s WWE United States Championship.

For a while now, Solo Sikoa had been pushing Jimmy Uso to join him, by basically administering beating until Jimmy gave in. At the same time, Solo had been taking the United States Champion, Jacob Fatu for granted. Jacob turned on Solo at Money in the Bank and they fought for the US title at Night of Champions. Solo Sikoa defeated Jacob Fatu for the WWE United States Championship with help from a retuning Tanga Loa and debuting Talla Tonga. Later, Jimmy stepped up to help an outnumbered Jacob. The two teamed up to take on Solo and JC Mateo in a tag team match. While Jimmy and Jacob won the match, the reinforced Bloodline, now called My Family Tree (MFT), attacked the winners with Jacob getting the brunt of the attack. Jimmy was granted a title shot afterwards.

Analysis and predictions: I expect Solo to retain with a lot of shenanigans. Does Roamn return help even the numbers? Tama Tonga?