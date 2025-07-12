VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #869 (July 9, 2005): Kevin Nash Torch Talk talks about drug parties, escaping death himself, wrestler deaths, plus Keller proposes ROH offer Internet PPVs

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #869 cover-dated July 9, 2005: This issue features a cover story breakdown of the WWE layoffs and the reasons behind many of them based on insider information… In part 13 of the Kevin Nash “Torch Talk” interview, he talks about escaping death, drug parties, and what he feels can or cannot be done to prevent future deaths, plus his thoughts on life in WWE after Vince McMahon retires… Wade Keller presents a business model that could revolutionize wrestling in a way that affects hardcore fans as much as the Monday Night Wars did, and provides dozens of new good paying jobs to dedicated wrestlers… James Guttman reviews WWE’s ’80s DVD documentary… Pat McNeill looks at a Philadelphia Story involving Blue Meanie and local wrestling politics… Bruce Mitchell looks at the nostalgia craze in wrestling… Derek Burgan’s monthly Buyers’ Guide looks at new ECW-related offerings… Backtrack looks at the launching of the Monday Nitro concept… WWE Newswire packed with the week’s biggest news and insider backstage notebook items… Plus TNA Newswire, ETC. Newswire, the Top Five Stories of the Week, Arena Spotlight, and more…

