News Ticker

NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH PREVIEW (7/12): Announced matches, location, how to watch

July 12, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Where: Atlanta, Ga. – Center Stage Theater

How To Watch: Streaming on Peacock and Netflix

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura – NXT Championship match
  • Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame – NXT Women’s North American Championship match
  • Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe vs. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne)
  • Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana TNA World Championship contract signing

PREVIOUS PLE RESULTS: NXT BATTLEGROUND RESULTS (5/25): Miller’s detailed report and analysis of Oba Femi vs. Myles Borne, Joe Hendry vs. Trick Williams, Vaquer vs. Jordan Grace, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Jasper Troy vs. Yoshiki Inamura for a shot at the NXT Championship at the Great American Bash, Joe Hendry vs. Wes Lee, Myles Borne vs. Lexis King

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025