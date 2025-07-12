NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH PREVIEW (7/12): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, July 12, 2025
Where: Atlanta, Ga. – Center Stage Theater
How To Watch: Streaming on Peacock and Netflix
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura – NXT Championship match
- Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame – NXT Women’s North American Championship match
- Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe vs. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne)
- Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana TNA World Championship contract signing
