FREE PODCAST 7/14 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Keith Lee, Orange Cassidy, AEW vs. NXT ratings, Extreme Rules hype, Deville, Bischoff, Renee Young, Khan and Jericho on Twitter, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (7-9-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They evaluated AEW Fyter Fest vs. NXT Great American Bash, the Speaking Out movement weeks later, the state of COVID-19 precautions by WWE and AEW, the build for key matches on Extreme Rules, and more. Also, scattered throughout the show are Mailbag questions on a variety of topics including Eric Bischoff opting for surprises instead of planning ahead, was AEW engaged in too much cronyism and nepotism, Gene Okerlund compared to Renee Young, Tony Khan on Twitter, Sonya Deville’s potential, Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage finish, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO